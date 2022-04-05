LA Angels vs LA Dodgers Prediction & Match Preview - April 5th | MLB Spring Training 2022

In the final game of Spring Training, the LA Angels travel to Dodger Stadium to take on the LA Dodgers. The next game in the battle for Los Angeles takes place on April 5 and will serve as the final exhibition game before the start of the 2022 MLB season. Expect both teams to be at nearly full strength for this Californian clash.

While superstar Shohei Ohtani won't be taking the mound, he will likely be at the plate as the team's designated hitter, a spot the reigning MVP hit 46 home runs from in 2021. LA Dodgers star Cody Bellinger will look to get back on track after having a disappointing Spring Training thus far, with a very subpar batting average of .133. Let's take a closer look at the final Spring Training matchup for 2022.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Angels vs LA Dodgers | Spring Training 2022

Date & time: Tuesday, April 5, 9:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

LA Angels Preview

Los Angeles Angels

The LA Angels have been one of the best teams in Spring Training, with a 10-5 record, they will be confident going into this game. With their roster having very few holes and the best hitting pair in the MLB in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the LA Angels want to go into the regular season off a win. A win against their geographical rival would be a confidence boost for Opening Day.

Key Player - Mike Trout

86th MLB All-Star Game featuring Mike Trout

Mike Trout is one of the best players in baseball. In this final Spring Training matchup against the best team in baseball, he will need to be at his best. The 30-year-old is still in his prime but has underachieved his usual high standards this Spring Training, with a batting average of .222 in eight games played. Mike Trout and the LA Angels will need to be firing on all cylinders to beat the LA Dodgers.

Mike Trout finished second overall in the MLB Network's Top 100 Players Right Now list, only behind his teammate Shohei Ohtani, announced via a tweet.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork This is Mike Trout's 10th top-2 finish on our #Top100RightNow countdown in the last 10 years! (#1 in 2013, 2014, 2016-2021) This is Mike Trout's 10th top-2 finish on our #Top100RightNow countdown in the last 10 years! (#1 in 2013, 2014, 2016-2021) https://t.co/U0hC2ijfJ0

"This is Mike Trout's 10th top-2 finish on our #Top100RightNow countdown in the last 10 years!" - @ MLB Network

LA Angels Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Michael Lorenzen, DH - Shohei Ohtani, CF - Mike Trout, 3B - Anthony Rendon, 1B - Matt Duffy, LF - Brandon Marsh, 2B - Michael Stefanic, SS - Tyler Wade, C - Max Stassi, RF - Jo Adell

LA Dodgers Preview

Dodgers look to be the best team in MLB

In a tale as old as time, the rich got richer this week as the LA Dodgers acquired closing pitcher Craig Kimbrel just before the 2022 season. In this home game against the visiting Angels, it's unlikely he will make an appearance, but the LA Dodgers have no shortage of talent to showcase. Sitting at an underwhelming 4-8 Spring Training record, the LA Dodgers know it's better to end the year winning rather than start the year winning, but the best option is always both, so expect them to come out strong and go into Opening Day with momentum.

Key Player - Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger needs to find his offense

Outfielder Cody Bellinger has struggled since his MVP season in 2019, and those struggles have continued this Spring Training. Cody Bellinger currently leads the MLB in Spring Training strikeouts with 18 and has not yet found his swing. If these problems persist into the regular season, the former MVP could face a demotion, which would be a massive blow to the LA Dodgers World Series aspirations.

Former MLB pitcher Marvin Freeman called for some perspective on Cody Bellinger's start to 2022 via a tweet.

FREEMANBASEBALL @marvinfreeman84 Why is everyone Doggin Cody Bellinger, wasn’t he a playoff hero last year? It’s only spring training. Ease up on that dude! Why is everyone Doggin Cody Bellinger, wasn’t he a playoff hero last year? It’s only spring training. Ease up on that dude!

"Why is everyone Doggin Cody Bellinger, wasn’t he a playoff hero last year? It’s only spring training. Ease up on that dude!" - @ Freeman Baseball

LA Dodgers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Bobby Miller, RF - Mookie Betts, SS - Trea Turner, DH - Miguel Vargas, CF - Cody Bellinger, C - Austin Barnes, 3B - Justin Turner, 1B - Edwin Rios, 2B - Gavin Lux, LF - Chris Taylor

Angels vs Dodgers Prediction

The LA Angels have been one of the best Spring Training teams in 2022, but I expect the LA Dodgers to play with more intensity after struggling all preseason. The game will be a high-scoring affair, with Cody Bellinger finally having a game to be proud of with two hits, including one home run. The final score will be LA Angels 5 to the LA Dodgers 9.

Where to watch Angels vs Dodgers

The battle for Los Angeles baseball supremacy can be viewed on the Bally Sports West network, as well as SportsNet LA on April 5 at 9:10 p.m. EST.

