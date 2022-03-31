LA Angels vs Milwaukee Brewers Prediction & Match Preview - March 31st | MLB Spring Training 2022

The Los Angeles Angels will be traveling to the American Family Fields of Phoenix on March 31, to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a Spring Training game. We will get to see reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani take the mound in what is likely to be his last Spring Training appearance as a pitcher, as he has already been announced as the MLB Opening Day starter for the LA Angels on April 7. The Milwaukee Brewers are currently at a 4-5 record in Spring Training, so they'll be keen to get back to .500 after this game.

Spring Training is key for all teams as both a warm-up and opportunity for players to earn roster spots. Both the LA Angels and Milwaukee Brewers have young players looking to earn a place. Look for everybody on the Brewers to try to get the best of Shohei Ohtani, because nobody wants to end up on the highlight reel of the biggest star in the MLB.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Angels vs Milwaukee Brewers | Spring Training 2022

Date & Time: Thursday, March 31,2022, 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: American Family Fields of Phoenix, Phoenix, Arizona

LA Angels Preview

Angels having a strong Spring Training

The Los Angeles Angels have been off to a great start in Spring Training, currently sitting at a 7-4 record. As the Angels hope this can be the year they get the monkey off their back and finally win a playoff game, getting a good jump on the competition at the beginning of the year is the perfect way to start. This game will be an opportunity for the Angels to see how the lineup fits together with the newly implemented Shohei Ohtani rule in effect.

Key player - Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani under the bright lights

As will always be the case if Shohei Ohtani is on the mound or in the batters box, he is the key to victory for the Los Angeles Angels. Shohei will be the starting pitcher against the Milwaukee Brewers, and with the new rules, he will be able to hit throughout the game, even once he is no longer pitching. It will be fascinating to see how this rule affects Ohtani in the regular season. We'll get our first glimpse of it on March 31.

The LA Angels announced Shohei Ohtani as the Opening Day starter on their Twitter account.

Los Angeles Angels @Angels Shohei Ohtani is our 2022 Opening Day Starter! Shohei Ohtani is our 2022 Opening Day Starter!

"Shohei Ohtani is our 2022 Opening Day Starter!" - @ Los Angeles Angels

LA Angels Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Shohei Ohtani, CF - Mike Trout, 1B - Jared Walsh, 3B - Anthony Rendon, LF - Jo Adell, C - Max Stassi, RF - Taylor Ward, SS - David Fletcher, 2B - David Fletcher

Milwaukee Brewers Preview

Brewers sure do know how to celebrate

The Milwaukee Brewers have been off to a slow start this Spring Training, currently sitting one game under .500. They will look to change their fortunes on Thursday against the Angels. No team wants to be a part of Shohei Ohtani's highlight reel, so expect a strong performance from the National League Central champions on March 31, led by their top player.

Key Player - Christian Yelich

Christian Yelich rounding the bases

Former MVP Christian Yelich looks to reclaim his spot as one of the top players in the MLB in 2022. After two disappointing seasons by his standards, a few hits off Shohei Ohtani, even in Spring Training, can do a lot to boost his confidence going into the season. Christian Yelich is also a vocal leader of the Milwaukee Brewers who can rally his team to perform at their best in this exhibition against the LA Angels.

Christian Yelich's stellar Spring Training was contextualized by Jaymes Langrehr via a tweet.

Jaymes Langrehr @JaymesL And just for fun: Christian Yelich only has 2 Ks in 17 AB this spring And just for fun: Christian Yelich only has 2 Ks in 17 AB this spring

"And just for fun: Christian Yelich only has 2 Ks in 17 AB this spring" -@JaymesL

Milwaukee Brewers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Eric Lauer, 2B - Kolten Wong, CF - Lorenzo Cain, LF - Christian Yelich, RF - Andrew McCutchen, 1B - Rowdy Tellez, 3B - Mark Mathias, DH - Hunter Renfroe, SS - Willy Adames

Angels vs Brewers Predictions

This is an excellent preseason matchup between two of the league's best teams, but I expect the MIlwaukee Brewers to come out on top. Given that Shohei Ohtani is the LA Angels Opening Day starter, they might be quick to pull him out of the game so he doesn't over extend himself. At that point, Christian Yelich and the Brewers can start teeing off, as they'll be motivated to come into the 2022 season with a positive Spring Training behind them. My official score prediction is Brewers 7- Angels 3 with Shohei Ohtani accounting for one run with a solo homer.

Where to Watch Angels vs Brewers

The game can be seen on Bally Sports West in the Los Angeles region and on Bally Sports Wisconsin in the Milwaukee region.

