LA Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies Prediction & Match Preview - April 9th | MLB Season 2022

The LA Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, in the second game of the season on April 9. These two teams are seemingly heading in the opposite direction as franchises, with the LA Dodgers being the odds-on favorites to win the World Series in 2022, and the Colorado Rockies just hoping to be above .500.

The Colorado Rockies had a very confusing offseason ahead of Opening Day 2022. Not retaining stars but signing new ones for a roster at around the same skill level in 2022 is unlikely to lead to increased success.

The LA Dodgers, on the other hand, have assembled one of the best rosters in recent history. Headlined by former Atlanta Braves leader Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, along with a score of other stars, they will take the MLB by storm in 2022, starting in Colorado on April 9.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Dodgers Vs Colorado Rockies | Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Saturday, April 9, 8:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

LA Dodgers Preview

Anything less than a dominant performance to start the season will be seen as a disappointment by the fanbase. Fair or not, the LA Dodgers have sky-high expectations. While it's unlikely the second game of the season will have much of an impact on morale or the standings, it's always nice to start with a few wins.

Key Player - Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman in Dodgers blue

Freddie Freeman is in his 13th season in the MLB, so he knows the importance of starting the right way.

Blake Harris contextualized Freddie Freeman's strong start as an LA Dodger via Twitter.

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA Freddie Freeman hits a triple in his first Dodger Stadium at bat as a Dodger



Didn’t think I’d ever say those words Freddie Freeman hits a triple in his first Dodger Stadium at bat as a Dodger Didn’t think I’d ever say those words

"Freddie Freeman hits a triple in his first Dodger Stadium at bat as a Dodger Didn’t think I’d ever say those words" - @ Blake Harris

In his first season away from the Atlanta Braves, expect Freddie Freeman to come out swinging with multiple hits in Colorado.

LA Dodgers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Tony Gonsolin

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Justin Turner, DH Max Muncy, 3B Will Smith, C Chris Taylor, LF Cody Bellinger, CF Gavin Lux, 2B

Colorado Rockies Preview

Colorado Rockies dugout is a pretty happy place

The Colorado Rockies are a team still searching for their identity. No one other than Kris Bryant is particularly noteworthy, and the team faces an uphill battle to start the season. If their pitching staff can step up in a big way and limit the offensive firepower of the LA Dodgers, they can win, but limiting a lineup like that is significantly easier said than done.

Key Player - Kris Bryant

Newest Colorado Rocky Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant, formerly of the San Francisco Giants, is the highest paid player in Colorado. As his acquistion was the biggest move the team made in the offseason, the Rockies hope he can make an immediate splash.

As posted by Romi Bean via a tweet, Kris Bryant is excited to be a leader on his new team.

Romi Bean @Romi_Bean #OpeningDay #Rockies Kris Bryant is excited to take on a leadership role with the #Rockies . He says it’s something he’s wanted for a long time. As far as leadership style, Bryant says it’s all about being genuine: “you don’t need to be someone you’re not.” Kris Bryant is excited to take on a leadership role with the #Rockies. He says it’s something he’s wanted for a long time. As far as leadership style, Bryant says it’s all about being genuine: “you don’t need to be someone you’re not.” #Rockies #OpeningDay https://t.co/u2VIxUOS9T

"Kris Bryant is excited to take on a leadership role with the #Rockies. He says it’s something he’s wanted for a long time." - @ Romi Bean

Hitting 167 homers in his career, Kris Bryant should be able to take advantage of the thin air in Colorado and make the fans happy with a dinger in the second game of the season.

Colorado Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - German Marquez

Charlie Blackmon, RF Kris Bryant, LF Brendan Rodgers, 2B C.J Cron, 1B Ryan McMahon, 3B Connor Joe, DH Randal Grichuk, CF Elias Díaz, C Jose Iglesias, SS

Dodgers vs Rockies Match Prediction

The home team will put up a good fight, scoring four runs on April 9 but won't be able to stop the offensive onslaught from the visiting LA Dodgers as they take the victory with seven runs and multiple homers en route to their 7-4 victory.

Where to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies

In both regions, this matchup can be found on the SportsNet TV network, on SportsNet LA and ATT SportsNet-RM on April 9 at 8:10 p.m. EST.

