“Ladies and gentlemen, I suffer with you...this is the most stupid baseball playing I’ve ever seen" - Ray Kroc's explosive tirade kicked off his infamous tenure as owner of the San Diego Padres

Life in 1974 was tough for the San Diego Padres. The team got off to a woeful start, outscored 25-2 by the Dodgers in a season-opening three-game sweep in Los Angeles.

However, with a new owner at the helm, there was some cause for enthusiasm when the San Diego Padres returned for their first home series of the season against the Houston Astros.

The opening night crowd of 39,083 at San Diego Stadium delivered a standing ovation to new owner Ray Kroc, who was introduced during the pregame ceremonies.

In the winter of 1973-74, the @Padres were set to move to Washington when Ray Kroc bought the team and kept it in San Diego - but not before Topps put out cards indicating the team was moving with a yet to be determined name. Note the bylines from Jack Murphy in the newspaper." - 1974 Baseball Tweets

Receiving a standing ovation from the big crowd, Kroc stepped up to the field microphone and announced,

“With your help and God’s help, we’ll give ‘em hell tonight.”

Kroc’s first game as owner was quite eventful, to say the least. Starter Steve Arlin lasted one full inning, surrendering five runs as the Astros raced to a 6-0 lead after two frames. By the top of the eighth, the Padres were an astonishing 9-2 behind. Kroc had already seen enough. After making his way to the public address booth, he announced,

“Ladies and gentlemen, I suffer with you.”

Suddenly, a male streaker bolted onto the field, further angering Kroc.

“Get that streaker off the field, throw him in jail!”

Kroc didn’t back down. He continued,

“I have good news and bad news. The good news is that the Dodgers drew 31,000 for their opener and we’ve drawn 39,000 for ours. The bad news is that this is the most stupid baseball playing I’ve ever seen.”

The crowd erupted in cheers. The Padres lost the game 9-5.

San Diego Padres players weren't amused by Kroc’s remarks

Not amused, however, were the players themselves. After the game, San Diego Padres player representative Willie McCovey said,

“I wish Mr. Kroc hadn’t done that. I’ve never heard anything like that in my 19 years in baseball. None of us likes being called stupid. We’re pros and we’re doing the best we can. His words will ring in the players’ ears for a long time.”

In the other clubhouse, Houston player rep Denis Menke said, “That was in bad taste.” Menke, in fact, would soon protest Kroc’s remarks to Marvin Miller, head of the players’ union.

Kroc made his millions as the chairman of the board and majority stockholder of McDonald’s. Born in 1902 in Oak Park, Illinois, he grew up rooting for the Chicago Cubs.

The San Diego Padres lost 102 games in 1974. Before the season was halfway over, Kroc was beginning to wonder what he had gotten himself into.

“I bought the team to have some fun. But it’s proving to be about as enjoyable as a wake – your own.”

