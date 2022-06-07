“Let’s f***ing go!” - Niece of Tom Brady yells a celebratory expletive after smashing a home run in college softball, the NFL legend approves on Twitter

Tom Brady is a football legend and a family man. When he's not hurling 40-yard touchdown passes, he's spending time with his wife and children. Oh, and tweeting.

On Monday, June 6, Brady took to Twitter to post a video of his niece, Maya Brady, celebrating a home run in her college softball league. Maya is the daughter of Tom Brady's sister. She plays for the UCLA Bruins and just so happens to be one of her team's best players. They're marching toward the Women's College World Series after Maya Brady propelled her team to a huge win over the University of Oklahoma on Monday morning.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady loved his niece's enthusiasm.

It was a must-win game for the Bruins, and Maya came in clutch. She crushed two home runs in the game, boosting UCLA to a 7-3 win. The Bruins still have to beat the University of Oklahama one more time to advance in the tournament, but Maya seems ready to deliver. The official Twitter account of NCAA softball shared a video of Maya dominating.

"MY OH MAYA" - @ NCAA Softball

Maya recorded five RBIs in the game, as well. Tom Brady was watching the game at home. He was so proud that he tweeted out a video of Maya's home run celebration. As she's running the bases, viewers can make out that she yells a familiar expletive. Brady hilariously said, "Sorry mom!" in the caption.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO! @UCLASoftball Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO! @UCLASoftball https://t.co/RYcI8DQuFM

Not only that, but Tom Brady also said that dominance on this level "must run in the family." He certainly has dominated in his own profession. Throughout his 20-year career, Brady has thrown 84,520 recieving yards, recorded 624 career touchdowns, won seven Super Bowls, and been selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times

Brady also announced this winter that he will be returning to the NFL this season. After playoff elimination in January, Brady announced that he was retiring. Less than two months later, the legend revoked his statement and said he will be returning for his 21st season.

