List of the four players to receive one-year suspensions from MLB for betting

The baseball world was rocked early Tuesday afternoon after MLB announced a lifetime ban on San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano. Marcano allegedly bet on multiple Pittsburgh Pirates games when he was a member of their organization.

According to the league, Marcano placed 387 baseball-related bets from October 2022 to November 2023 while on the injured list. He is the first active player to receive a lifetime ban since New York Giants outfielder Jimmy O'Connell in 1924.

However, he was not the only player who received punishment from the league for betting on baseball. Four other players were hit with a one-year suspension.

The four players who received a one-year suspension from MLB

#4 - Michael Kelly

Michael Kelly is a relief pitcher for the Oakland Athletics. He was found to have p[laced 10 bets, nine involving MLB games in 2021. During the time of his bets, he had yet to make his big-league debut.

#3 - Jay Groome

Jay Groome is currently a left-handed pitcher in the minors for the San Diego Padres. The league found him to have placed 32 bets from 2021 to 2022 on Major League Baseball.

#2 - Jose Rodriguez

Jose Rodriguez was playing for the Philadelphia Phillies Double-A club this season. He placed 28 bets from 2021 to 2022 while he was a member of the Chicago White Sox.

#1 - Andrew Saalfrank

Andrew Saalfrank is the last player on the list to receive a one-year suspension from the league. According to league sources, he placed 28 MLB-related bets from 2021 to 2022.

With the recent rise in sports gambling over the years, many saw this coming from a mile away. The league will continue to monitor its players and make sure the integrity of the game does not sway to fill the pockets of some gamblers.

