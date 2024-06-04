List of all players besides Tucupita Marcano to receive a lifetime ban from MLB for betting

In the history of the MLB, only a handful of players have ever received a lifetime ban from the league. This has recently come to light as a new name has been added to that list. San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano is the latest to receive the punishment from the MLB for gambling on baseball games while remaining an active player.

The 24-year-old Venezuelan reportedly made 231 MLB-related bets, including multiple bets on Pittsburgh Pirates games while he was a member of the organization. Now, Tucupita Marcano's MLB career is over before it really began as he officially received a lifetime ban from the league.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"MLB has banned Tucupita Marcano permanently for betting on games involving his own team. He won just 4.3% of the 231 MLB-related bets he placed" - @BleacherReport

Four other players were determined to have placed bets, also receiving suspensions from the league. Michael Kelly of the Oakland Athletics, and minor leaguers Jay Groome of the San Diego Padres, Jose Rodriguez of the Philadelphia Phillies, and Andrew Saalfrank of the Arizona Diamondbacks all received one-year suspensions.

Here's a closer look at other MLB players and officials who received lifetime bans for betting

#1 - Pete Rose (1989)

Arguably the most infamous scandal in sports betting history involved the great Pete Rose. The Cincinnati Reds icon made a name for himself for his elite hitting ability and his effort on the field. Known as "Charlie Hustle," Rose was found guilty of betting on the Reds when he was the club's manager, leading to his lifetime ban.

Although Pete Rose originally denied gambling on any baseball games, he later accepted the permanent ban from MLB Commissioner Bart Giamatti (father of actor Paul Giamatti).

#2 - Lee Magee (1920)

Lee Magee may not be the household name that Pete Rose is, however, the former Chicago Cubs outfielder was a solid hitter at the plate, posting a career .276 batting average over 9 seasons. Unfortunately for Magee, he will always be remembered for being banned by the MLB for betting on his team and fixing matches.

Expand Tweet

"The piping hot uniforms of the Brooklyn Tip-Tops, worn by baby-faced manager-3B Lee Magee" - @TheSkimmers

#3 - William D. Cox (1943)

William Cox was the former owner of the Philadelphia Phillies found himself at the middle of a controversy after his club's former manager Bucky Harris revealed that Cox had bet on his team. Then-Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis investigated the claims, determining that it did indeed happen. Cox claimed that he was unaware of the rules, yet Landis was unfazed, handing the former owner a lifetime ban.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback