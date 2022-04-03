Ranking MLB's best offensive players going into the 2022 season

The 2022 MLB season is almost here. With just five days until its beginning, fans and players are excited about top-quality baseball being back.

This MLB season promises to be as exciting as ever since the game has many top offensive players in action. This article will look at, arguably, the 10 best of these players as they prepare to show their quality once again.

MLB Top-10 offensive players heading into 2022

#10. Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves, OF

MLB Atlanta Braves Photo Day

2021 Stats: 82 games, 24 HR, 52 RBI, .283/.394/.596/.990

Ronald Acuna Jr. enters the 2022 season with high expectations. Acuna missed the last half of last season due to injury but was having another huge season prior to that. In 82 games, Acuna hit 24 home runs, stole 17 bases, and had an OPS of .990.

Reports are that Acuna may miss the first two weeks of the season. Once back with the Atlanta Braves, he will start at DH and progress back into the outfield once he is healthy enough. Despite missing the first two weeks, Acuna is set to have a monster season.

#9. Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox, 3B

MLB Championship Series - Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros - Game Six

2021 Stats: 156 games, 38 HR, 113 RBI, .279/.352/.538/.890

Rafael Devers enters the 2022 MLB season, coming off another monster season. Arguably the game's best offensive third baseman, Devers looks to be at the top of many offensive statistical categories in 2022.

#8. Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers, SS

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies

2021 Stats: 148 games, 28 HR, 77 RBI, .328/.375/.536/.911

Trea Turner is among the game's top shortstops entering the 2022 season. Turner provides the Los Angeles Dodgers with speed, power, and the ability to hit for average. He truly is the ideal shortstop. Expect more of the same from Turner this season as he looks to win the MVP award for the first time.

#7. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers, 1B

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers v Texas Rangers

2021 Stats: 159 games, 31 HR, 83 RBI, .300/.393/.503/.896

Freddie Freeman will be one of the favorites to win the MVP award this season. The former MVP signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason. Look for Freeman to put up another phenomenal season with power hits to all parts of the field and solid defense at first base.

#6. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels, OF

MLB: Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners

2021 Stats: 155 games, 46 HR, 100 RBI, .257/.372/.592/.965

The reigning American League MVP will look to repeat his 2021 season, which was one of the best of all time. Ohtani provides power and discipline at the plate, while his pitching is among the best in the game. If Ohtani is able to stay healthy, he will undoubtedly be in the running for MVP.

#5. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, OF

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

2021 Stats: 148 games, 39 HR, 98 RBI, .287/.373/.544/.916

Aaron Judge is among the game's top outfielders and is looking to have another monster season for the New York Yankees. Judge has arguably the most power in baseball. Look for Judge to be among the leaders in home runs this season.

#4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays, 1B

MLB: Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays

2021 Stats: 161 games, 48 HR, 111 RBI, .311/.401/.601/1.002

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., one of the best young players in baseball, headlines a newly-loaded Toronto Blue Jays squad. Guerrero had a monster season a year ago, expect more of the same from the MVP candidate.

#3. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels, OF

Los Angeles Angels Photo Day

2021 Stats: 36 games, 8 HR, 18 RBI, .333/.466/.624/1.090

Mike Trout missed the majority of last season with injuries, but he is poised to bounce back in the 2022 season. The three-time MVP will be playing with something to prove this year. Will Mike Trout be the same player he was before he got injured? This will remain a question throughout the season, but fans should not doubt the star will have another impressive season.

#2. Juan Soto, Washington Nationals, OF

Boston Red Sox v Washington Nationals

2021 Stats: 151 games, 29 HR, 95 RBI, .313/.465/.534/.999

Juan Soto is among the top players in all of baseball. The Washington Nationals outfielder's discipline at the plate and overall contact and power earns him the #2 spot on the list for best offensive player.

Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports tracking this *100.9 mph* fastball and lifting it for a home run



!!! LOOK at Juan Soto'stracking this *100.9 mph* fastball and lifting it for a home run!!! LOOK at Juan Soto's 👀 tracking this *100.9 mph* fastball and lifting it for a home run!!! https://t.co/mZS0unawR2

"LOOK at Juan Soto's tracking this 100.9 mph fastball and lifting it for a home run"-@Sarah Langs

#1. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies, OF

Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies

2021 Stats: 141 games, 35 HR, 84 RBI, .309/.429/.615/1.044

Two-time MVP Bryce Harper is hoping to add another huge season to his Hall-of-Fame career. The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has more protection around him in the lineup with the offseason acquisitions of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos. This will likely give the outfielder more pitches to hit and could potentially lead to another MVP season. Look for Harper to potentially repeat himself as MVP this season.

Edited by Windy Goodloe