Listing the Ultimate MLB All-Star team featuring Alex Rodriguez, Lou Gehrig & more

The MLB All-Star Game is nearing us as voting for the starters officially ends tonight. Here, we'll look at the ultimate All-Star team of all-time.

There have been many great MLB players over the years, so this was a difficult lineup to configure. This lineup is based on a number of statistics, as well as individual and team achievements. Now let's get started.

Catcher: Johnny Bench

Johnny Bench is arguably the greatest catcher of all time and makes the list at the catcher spot. Bench played the entirety of his career with the Cincinnati Reds. Bench won two National League MVP's, 10 Gold Gloves, and two World Series titles. He also made 14 All-Star appearances.

Career Statistics: WAR: 75.1, 2048 Hits, 389 HR

Next in Line: Ivan Rodriguez, Yogi Berra

Designated Hitter: Edgar Martinez

There are multiple options at the DH position to choose from, but Edgar Martinez gets the top spot. Martinez had a .312 batting average and made the MLB All-Star game seven times.

Career Statistics: WAR: 68.4, 2247 Hits, 309 HR

Next in Line: David Ortiz

First Base: Lou Gehrig

Lou Gehrig is perhaps the greatest first baseman of all time. Gehrig played 17 seasons with the New York Yankees and recorded some of the greatest offensive numbers in MLB history.

Career Statistics: WAR: 113.6, 2721 Hits, 493 HR, .340 BA

Next in Line: Albert Pujols, Jimmie Foxx

Second Base: Rogers Hornsby

The greatest offensive second baseman of all time makes the list. Rogers Hornsby had a career batting average of .358 and hit over .400 three different times.

Career Statistics: WAR: 127.3, 2930 Hits, 301 HR, .358 BA

Next in Line: Jeff Kent, Joe Morgan

Third Base: Alex Rodriguez

There are many third basemen to choose from, but nobody put up better offensive numbers than A-Rod in his prime. Rodriguez hit 40 or more home runs eight times.

Career Statistics: WAR: 117.6, 3115 Hits, 696 HR

Next in Line: Mike Schmidt, George Brett

Shortstop: Honus Wagner

Honus Wagner is often forgotten about, but is arguably the best shortstop of all time. Wagner's 130.8 WAR ranks as the best among shortstops.

Career Statistics: 130.8 WAR, 3420 Hits, .328 BA, 723 Stolen Bases

Next in Line: Derek Jeter, Cal Ripken Jr., Ozzie Smith, Robin Yount

Left Field: Ted Williams

Ted Williams is perhaps the best pure hitter of all time and makes the list. Williams played his entire 19-year career with the Boston Red Sox. What made his career even more impressive was that he missed three seasons due to fighting in World War II.

Career Statistics: 122 WAR, 2654 Hits, 521 HR, .344 BA

Next in Line: Barry Bonds, Pete Rose, Rickey Henderson

Center Field: Mike Trout

Mike Trout is still in the prime of his career but is already arguably the greatest center fielder of all time. It was a tough list, but Trout's career stats are hard to argue.

Career Statistics: WAR: 79.8, 1490 Hits, 333 HR, .303 BA, 203 Stolen Bases

Next in Line: Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr., Willie Mays

Right Field: Babe Ruth

The greatest MLB player of all time makes the list. Babe Ruth played 22 seasons with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Braves. Ruth batted for his career .342 and hit 714 home runs.

Career Statistics: WAR: 183.1, 2873 Hits, 714 HR, .342 BA

Next in Line: Stan Musial, Hank Aaron, Roberto Clemente

