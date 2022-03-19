Los Angeles Angels: What's the ceiling for MLB's top duo in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani this season?

The Los Angeles Angels have arguably the top duo in baseball in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani had his best season yet last time around as he won the American League MVP award. Trout, on the other hand, battled injuries and was limited in action.

Now with both players healthy ahead of the 2022 MLB season, what is the ceiling for the Los Angeles Angels and the two superstars? This will be a question that many will be asking throughout the season as the Angels have failed to make the postseason since 2014.

Greg Beacham @gregbeacham Shohei Ohtani is shagging flies in the outfield in Tempe with Mike Trout and Justin Upton Shohei Ohtani is shagging flies in the outfield in Tempe with Mike Trout and Justin Upton https://t.co/yuSP237Sxw

Los Angeles Angels need reliable starting pitching this season

The Los Angeles Angels' ceiling for the 2022 season will be dependent on a variety of factors. This includes the production they will get from their two superstars. Will Mike Trout rebound to his normal self after his right calf strain injury in 2021?

Will Shohei Ohtani match his MVP season, both at the plate and on the mound? This will be critical in the Angels' hopes of making the playoffs for the first time in nearly eight years.

Greg Beacham @gregbeacham Mike Trout is back Mike Trout is back https://t.co/VE1hErn3f6

Another critical factor for the Angels has been their starting pitching. For many seasons, the Angels have failed to have reliable starting pitching and have kept them from being legitimate contenders in the AL West. A lot of the Los Angeles Angels' pitching problems have come due to injuries.

The Angels, outside of Ohtani, have failed to piece together a group of solid starting pitchers that can hold up for the long haul of a 162-game season. The signing of former New York Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard this offseason will help their rotation depth if he is able to stay healthy.

Noah Syndergaard pitching during a New York Mets v Colorado Rockies game.

Syndergaard only made two starts for the New York Mets a season ago as he got injured with an elbow inflammation in his throwing arm that ultimately led to Tommy John Surgery. His health status will be critical to the team's success. The strength of the Angels will potentially be the bullpen that is headlined by All-Star closer Raisel Iglesias.

The AL West will be highly competitive this year as several teams within the division have made big moves this offseason.

Robbie Ray pitches during a Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins game.

The Seattle Mariners have added players such as Robbie Ray, Jesse Winker, and Eugenio Suarez to an up-and-coming squad that won 90 games a season ago. The Texas Rangers have added players like Marcus Semien and Corey Seager to bolster their lineup. The Houston Astros will be a contender as well, despite the loss of star shortstop Carlos Correa.

The Angels will be an interesting team to look out for in 2022 with the Al West being wide open. Their starting lineup should be good enough to make the postseason, but the lingering question will continue to be whether they can have reliable starting pitching or not.

