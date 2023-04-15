After the Los Angeles Angels fell victim to a 13-game losing streak in 2022, fans began to lose hope in their team. Despite having two of the best players in the world on their team, the Halos are perrennial losers.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout have two Rookie of the Year and four MVP Awards between them. Despite the fact that both are superlative in their own right, the Angels have not won a playoff game since 2009.

While some fans believed that the team was poised to start anew, the Angels still seem unable to break away and reach the top spot in the AL West, a title they have not laid claim to since last May.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After a frustrating 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on April 14, frustrations from the fan base began to appear on Twitter as the Angels fell a game behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West.

"FINAL: Angels 3, Red Sox 5" - Los Angeles Angels

The Angels committed three errors in the game. The consensus appears to be that the team needs a massive top-to-bottom restructuring.

Stan Dupp @YoriU @Angels The ANGELS LOST THIS GAME. 3 errors with 2 outs. That hurts @Angels The ANGELS LOST THIS GAME. 3 errors with 2 outs. That hurts

Sport @yutasport @Angels Would've been a win if not for those errors. Winning teams don't make these mistakes; needs to be fixed! @Angels Would've been a win if not for those errors. Winning teams don't make these mistakes; needs to be fixed!

Fans took aim at Arte Moreno, who many blame for penny-pinching to the point of being unable to lock down Shohei Ohtani to a long-term deal. Moreno has owned the Los Angeles Angels since 2003, when he bought the team from Disney.

SellTheTeamArte @WeSuckkAgain @Angels I’m just sick of watching awful baseball it’s been 10+ years #SellTheTeamArte please I’m begging you @Angels I’m just sick of watching awful baseball it’s been 10+ years #SellTheTeamArte please I’m begging you

Moreno, the first Mexican-American ever to own an MLB team, appeared to indicate that he was interested in selling the team last year. However, the billionaire businessman has since walked back talk of that kind.

MG. @Mannyy_gee @Angels Yeah we suck. Probably Another season without doing anything @Angels Yeah we suck. Probably Another season without doing anything

If any more proof was needed of the frustrations that are currently engulfing the fans, look no further than some comments that were made about their starter center fielder Mike Trout.

When Trout inked a 12-year deal worth $426.5 million in 2019, it was the most lucrative deal in history. However, some fans have even started openly questioning the possibility of trading Trout.

Los Angeles Angels need to regret another nightmare showing in 2023

The 2023 season is still in the very early stages, and the Angels will need to get ahead while they can. With Ohtani looking set to depart the team when his contract expires in the fall, 2023 may be the last chance for the team to do something special while this generational talent still dawns the red and white colors.

Poll : 0 votes