Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels had quite the day in Chicago. With the series tied at one apiece, the Angels dominated on Wednesday to take the series from the White Sox.

They won Wednesday afternoon's game 12-5. Ohtani was a big reason for the team's offensive surge, blasting two no-doubt home runs into the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ohtani homered in consecutive innings. His second home run traveled 459 feet, the longest in his Major League Baseball career. Ohtani ended the afternoon going 2-3 with four RBIs and four runs.

He wasn't the only one hitting the long ball on Wednesday. Mike Trout, Chad Wallach and Taylor Ward all had homers. The win improved the Angels' record to 30-27.

"Please don't leave us!" one fan tweeted.

"That's a beautiful sound," another fan tweeted.

enamelremover498yen @enamelremover @Angels It started as predicted. No one can stop him in June. @Angels It started as predicted. No one can stop him in June.

Los Angeles Angels fans are in awe of Shohei Ohtani's performance on Wednesday. He had three home runs over the last two days against the Chicago White Sox.

ADK @abukumaporo1998 @Angels Shohei Ohtani is the best baseball player on the planet!! @Angels Shohei Ohtani is the best baseball player on the planet!!

ちょろauto🥛 @choro_fallguys

good morning home run

thx @Angels It's four o'clock in the morning in Japan!good morning home runthx @Angels It's four o'clock in the morning in Japan!good morning home run ☀️thx

Ohtani's reach is unmatched. Not many other players have the magnitude he does to have international fans wake up in the middle of the night to catch his at-bats. It's truly magnificent to see.

Shohei Ohtani has the Angels looking good

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels have started the season well. They're in third place in the American League West, just a few games behind the Houston Astros, who sit in second.

They look like an improved team from the team they have been the past few seasons. The Angels are getting impressive performances from guys like Mickey Moniak and Gio Urshella.

Los Angeles hasn't been to the postseason since 2014, when the Kansas City Royals swept them. Fans have been on the team to turn it around and get Trout and Ohtani in the postseason.

Failure to make the postseason this year could result in the team losing Ohtani to free agency when the season is over. He is in the final year of his contract, making this a make-or-break year for the Angels.

They'll have to keep playing like this all season long. The AL West is a stacked division. The Texas Rangers look like true contenders to compete for a World Series with an elite pitching staff and a stacked lineup of hitters.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes