Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros Prediction & Match Preview - April 18th | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Angels will have a rematch in the form of a 3-game series with the Houston Astros. This time, the reigning American League Champions will host the match-up, in Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will be coming off a mercurial series that saw them bounce back from an initial 11-1 drubbing from the Seattle Mariners. For the Angels, the team won't have far to travel after completing a 4-game set against the Texas Rangers.

Although the Astros took three out of four games in their first matchup with Los Angeles, the Angels offense appears to have shaken off the rust of Spring Training.

In opposite fashion, the Houston Astros offense appeared to cool off after their initial rendezvous with the Halos. The team hasn't exceeded 5 runs since the Opening Day series.

Perhaps the energy from the home fans in the first 2022 game in Minute Maid Park will rejuvinate the ballclub.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Monday, April 18, 8:05 PM EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Los Angeles Angels Team Preview

The Angels seem to found their groove to kick off the road trip, as after losing their 4-game set to the Astros, the team scored 31 runs in the next five games.

The majority of the offensive power surge has come courtesy of the long ball. The Los Angeles Angels now boast 15 home runs in the month of April to lead among all teams. It's something that analytics-driven manager Joe Maddon is certainly enjoying.

Key Player- Anthony Rendon

While it's easy to point to the two American League Most Valuable Players on the roster in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, they are unable to carry the entire Angels offense on their back.

Enter third-baseman Anthony Rendon. After signing with the Angels a staggering $245 million, seven-year contract, Rendon has been a major disappointment since 2020.

While his performance in the first series of 2022 was dismal, he seems to be getting better. Rendon rattled off a four-game hit streak heading into the series finale against the Texas Rangers.

Rendon is originally from Houston. So, the return to his hometown may unlock the offensive star his team's owner Arte Moreno thought he was getting when he spent nearly 1/4 of a billion dollars for the third baseman.

Soto ⚾️ @SotoP_23 ANTHONY RENDON COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ANTHONY RENDON COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR https://t.co/saJ73Dy8Ie

Los Angeles Angels Predicted Lineup

The Angels' predicted lineup can be seen below.

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mike Trout, CF Jared Walsh, 1B Anthony Rendon, 3B Brandon Marsh, LF Jo Adell, RF Jack Mayfield, 2B Kurt Suzuki, C Andrew Velazquez, SS

Superstar Shohei Ohtani has started to find his power, as well as his consistent hard contact. This is going to cause Astros pitching a lot of problems.

Houston Astros Team Preview

Since their initial victory over the Angels, the Houston Astros offense, which was so dominant, has cooled off. The team scratched out 8 runs over the previous four games going into its series finale in Seattle.

This is especially embarassing considering four of those runs came on Saturday. However, the pitching (outside of surrendering 11 runs on Jackie Robinson Day) has been rounding into form under the return of Justin Verlander.

This has been a welcome sight for manager Dusty Baker after losing the veteran Zack Greinke via free agency and Lance McCullers to injury.

Key Player: Jeremy Pena

Pena has been the beacon of hope for Houston Astros fans. The young shortstop who gave the organziation hope for the future is doing plenty of damage in the present.

Pena has a .345 batting average on the young season and has been every bit as productive as Carlos Correa was before he departed for the Minnesota Twins.

The power is still to come as he has only one home run in the season. However, expect the home fans to fall in love with the 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic, who is a leading candidate for American League Rookie of the Year.

Houston Astros Predicted Lineup

Manager Dusty Baker will likely submit the following lineup.

Jose Altuve, 2B Jeremy Pena, SS Michael Brantley, DH Alex Bregman, 3B Yuli Gurriel, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Jose Siri, CF Chas McCormick, LF Martin Maldonado, C

Jose Siri has cooled off. However, he was a key piece of the Astros win against the Angels to kickoff the 2022 campaign.

Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros Prediction

The two American League West opponents went in vastly different directions following their first matchup and the Angels are going to be searching for revenge.

Expect the team to continue their trend of hitting the long ball and get to Astros pitching early for a couple of home runs. They are likely to then hold on to the lead for the remainder of the game.

