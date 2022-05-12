Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Prediction & Match Preview - May 14th | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Angels will continue their series against their American League West rivals, Oakland Athletics, on Saturday, May 14, in the first game of a double header.

The Angels are leading the American League West over the Houston Astros by half a game, while the Oakland Athletics are languishing at the bottom of the division. Both teams are living up to their vastly different expectations they had entering the 2022 season.

Los Angeles Angels Preview

For the first time in eight seasons, the Angels are poised to head back to the playoffs. They have not lost their last five series, outscoring their opponents by a cumulative margin of 81-47, to move up to second place in runs per game.

Joe Maddon's club appears to be having a great month in April. They are fresh off pitching a no-hitter; third baseman Anthony Rendon hit his first-ever left-handed home run, and the club passed the Houston Astros for the lead in the AL West. Matchups against division foes like the Oakland Athletics are ones the team cannot afford to squander.

Key Player - Taylor Ward

Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Angels

Ward has been the unsung hero of the star-studded LA Angels roster. A first-round pick in the 2015 Major League Baseball Rookie draft, the outfielder leads the Angels in slugging percentage with .709. He has also been getting on base in nearly half of his plate appearances.

The young outfielder seems to be putting it all together. He's three home runs away from establishing a near career-high in home runs. He has been been a force to provide protection for the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

MLB @MLB

ANOTHER big homer for Taylor Ward. He knows this feeling all too well.

Ward brings a rare blend of bat control and power to Joe Maddon's lineup. His ability to help shoulder the offensive load should help the Angels continue their quest to reach the postseason.

Los Angeles Angels Predicted Lineup

1 Taylor Ward, RF 2 Shohei Ohtani, DH 3 Mike Trout, CF 4 Anthony Rendon, 3B 5 Jared Walsh, 1B 6 Brandon Marsh, LF 7 Max Stassi, C 8 David Fletcher, 2B 9 Andrew Velazquez, SS

Oakland Athletics Preview

Most Major League Baseball experts have predicted the Oakland Athletics to take a major step back after trading off virtually all their valuable major league assets to start a full rebuild.

They are coming off of a series win against the Detroit Tigers, their first since April 21st when they took three out of four against the Baltimore Orioles. New manager Mark Kotsay is working hard to establish an organizational culture to breed long-term success.

Morale-boosting victories will likely be more common than actual victories for the team.

Key Player - Sean Murphy

Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy has cooled off considerably as April transitioned to May. However, Murphy is the most productive offensive player on the Oakland Athletics with an OPS of .712.

While the metric does not look particularly impressive, one must consider the fact that catcher is an incredibly dismal position offensively. Murphy is the best offensive catcher in the American League. He's going to receive serious consideration for the 2022 Gold Glove award if he keeps up the quality of play Athletics fans have become accustomed to.

Oakland Athletics Predicted Lineup

Tony Kemp, 2B Sheldon Neuse, 1B Sean Murphy, C Seth Brown, 3B Christian Bethancour, DH Ramon Laureano, RF Elvis Andrus, SS Cristian Pache, CF Chad Pinder, 2B

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Prediction

If Los Angeles Angels wish to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2014, they'll need to win matchups against teams like the Oakland Athletics. A win against a team in the midst of rebuilding is equally as valuable as one against the defending American League champions.

Expect the Angels offense to explode against the Oakland A's and the game to quickly slip away from the A's.

Where to watch

Athletics: NBCSCA

Angels: Bally Sports West.

Edited by Bhargav