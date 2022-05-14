Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Prediction & Match Preview - May 15th | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Angels wrap up their series with the Oakland Athletics as their battle on the bay concludes on Sunday afternoon, May 15. The Los Angeles Angels were recently passed up for first place in the American League by the surging Houston Astros this week and can't afford any missteps if the team wants to return to the playoffs this season. The Angels will send Patrick Sandoval, who enters play with a 2.03 earned run average to the hill. For the home team, the Oakland Athletics will have Frankie Montas on the mound.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Sunday, May 15, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oakland Colliseum, Oakland, California

Key Player- Jared Walsh

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh has notched 13 hits and 13 runs batted in his last nine games

The 28 year old first baseman from Wisconsin has been on fire over his last nine games. He has notched 13 hits and 13 runs batted in his last nine games and is currently slugging at a rate of .574 for the month of May which is a stark improvement over the 17 hits and 10 runs batted in he had in the entire month of April. Walsh has found a great deal of success in the 2022 season batting out of the number 5 spot as his power has been able to provide ample protection to the trio of Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, and Anthony Rendon.

🏴‍☠️Perry The Pirate🏴‍☠️ @PerryBurner and it’s not talked about nearly enough. Jared Walsh is the most clutch late game situational hitter inand it’s not talked about nearly enough. Jared Walsh is the most clutch late game situational hitter in ⚾️ and it’s not talked about nearly enough. https://t.co/S8GdsboJ4g

Jared Walsh is the most clutch late game situational hitter in baseball and it’s not talked about nearly enough.

Walsh is in his fourth season with the Angels, and if he can cut down his strikeouts, he may be able to make an All-Star game this season.

Los Angeles Angels Predited Lineup:

1 Taylor Ward, RF 2 Shohei Ohtani, DH 3 Mike Trout, CF 4 Anthony Rendon, 3B 5 Jared Walsh, 1B 6 Brandon Marsh, LF 7 Max Stassi, C 8 David Fletcher, 2B 9 Andrew Velazquez, SS

Oakland Athletics Preview

Most Major League Baseball experts have predicted the Oakland Athletics to take a major step back after trading off virtually all their valuable major league assets to start a full rebuild as they've sent out renowned hitters Matt Olson and Matt Chapman and pitchers Sean Manaea and Chris Bassitt. For the most part, all of the former Oakland Athletics are doing quite well in their new homes which can't be said for Oakland as the club currently sits at 14-19 on the year.

Key Player- Frankie Montas

Oakland Athletics right hander Frankie Montas is in a position to pitch himself onto a contender if he's able to build on his 3.77 earned run average

Montas is in an interesting spot for the 2022 season. Many expected Montas to be dealt shortly before the season began, however he is still on the roster as the de-facto ace of the A's pitching staff. Montas is in a position to pitch himself onto a contender if he's able to build on his 3.77 earned run average and prove to clubs that he is the missing piece they need to push their way to the postseason.

Peter Gammons @pgammo Tales:Some club people say Reds now willing to talk Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle, Dodgers will move David Price to give him starting opportunity and two GMs today said A’s won’t trade Frankie Montas for at least two months. The Montas chase will be the running of the bulls. Tales:Some club people say Reds now willing to talk Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle, Dodgers will move David Price to give him starting opportunity and two GMs today said A’s won’t trade Frankie Montas for at least two months. The Montas chase will be the running of the bulls.

"two GMs today said A’s won’t trade Frankie Montas for at least two months. The Montas chase will be the running of the bulls." - Peter Gammons

Montas is a free agent at the conclusion of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. In his career against the LA Angels, Montas has a career earned run average of 2.30 over ten career starts.

Oakland Athletics Predicted Roster

Tony Kemp, 2B Sheldon Neuse, 1B Sean Murphy, C Seth Brown, 3B Christian Bethancour, DH Ramon Laureano, RF Elvis Andrus, SS Cristian Pache, CF Chad Pinder, 2B

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Predictions

Montas has owned the Angels over his career. Expect for this to be a scoreless matchup going late into the game for both teams. However, with the Angels having the more talented bullpen, they will eventually pull away and take the series finale in Oakland as the Halos continue their quest to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Where to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics: NBCSCA

Los Angeles Angels: Bally Sports West.

