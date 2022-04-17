Los Angeles Angels vs Texas Rangers Prediction & Match Preview- April 17th | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers face off this Sunday in the final game of a four-game series in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers took the first game by a score of 10-5. In game two, the Angels came back from an early deficit to win 9-6.

The Los Angeles Angels offense exploded in the later innings of Friday's game, with two home runs from Shohei Ohtani. The Angels pitching has still struggled these past two games. The team hopes that starting pitcher Jose Suarez can get back on track Sunday.

The Texas Rangers lineup has been extremely productive to start the season. The team has scored six or more runs the previous two games and are hoping for more of the same for Sunday's matchup. This article will preview the game and what to expect for the divisional matchcup.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Sunday, April 17, 2:35 EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Los Angeles Angels Team Preview

Mike Trout (Left) and Anthony Rendon (Right) during a Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Angels game.

The team is looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014. With MVP candidates Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Angels will always be a serious threat in the American League West.

The team bounced back last night, winning by a score of 9-6. Ohtani hit his first two home runs of the season in Friday night's contest.

Los Angeles Angels @Angels first HR of the season for Shohei Ohtani!



#GoHalos First pitch of the gamefirst HR of the season for Shohei Ohtani! First pitch of the game ➡️ first HR of the season for Shohei Ohtani! #GoHalos https://t.co/lIFyT2BPFy

"First pitch of the game first HR of the season for Shohei Ohtani!"-@Angels

Los Angeles Angels @Angels The second home run of the night for Shohei Ohtani! The second home run of the night for Shohei Ohtani! https://t.co/dGnY66G2Ga

"The second home run of the night for Shohei Ohtani!"-@Angels

Key Player- Mike Trout

Mike Trout wears a cowboy hat in celebration of his home run against the Texas Rangers.

Mike Trout is the key player for the Angels this Sunday. Trout is off to a decent start with a .261 batting average and two home runs. The Angels need Trout to get back to his MVP form this season if they want to have any chance of making the postseason.

Los Angeles Angels Predicted Lineup

Los Angeles Angels v Texas Rangers

The Angels' predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Shohei Ohtani, DH 2 Mike Trout, CF 3 Jared Walsh, 1B 4 Anthony Rendon, 3B 5 Brandon Marsh, LF 6 Jo Adell, RF 7 Jack Mayfield, 2B 8 Kurt Suzuki, C 9 Andrew Velazquez, SS

First baseman Jared Walsh is off to a good start, batting .310 with two home runs and six RBI's. Walsh hit an opposite field home run in Friday's contest.

Texas Rangers Team Preview

Marcus Semien is the new Texas Rangers second baseman. Last year Semien hit 46 HR. Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays

The Texas Rangers entered the season with little to no expectations, despite adding several key players to their lineup. The team signed Marcus Semien and Corey Seager this offseason, giving them, arguably, the best middle infield in baseball.

The team also has many young players with promises for growth. One of those players is Adolis Garcia, who made the All-Star game last year. The offense appears to be a strength for the Rangers as they have struggled to find consistent pitching early in the season.

Key Player- Corey Seager

Colorado Rockies v Texas Rangers

Corey Seager is a key player for the Texas Rangers this Sunday. Seager has gotten off to a great start to his Texas Rangers career, batting .333 with a home run.

Seager was involved in one of the most bizarre plays you will ever see. He was intentionally walked with the bases loaded.

"The Barry Bonds Corey Seager treatment."-@Rangers

Texas Rangers Predicted Lineup

The Texas Rangers' predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Marcus Semien. 2B 2 Corey Seager, SS 3 Mitch Garver, C 4 Adolis Garcia, RF 5 Nate Lowe, 1B 6 Andy Ibanez, 3B 7 Nick Solak, DH 8 Charlie Culberson, LF 9 Eli White, CF

Angels vs. Rangers Match Prediction

This game will be another high scoring affair. The first two matchups have combined for a total of 30 runs. The Rangers' offense will be too much for the Angels’ final score, Rangers 7 Angels 4.

Where to watch Angels vs. Rangers

The game can be seen on Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports West, and MLB Extra Innings.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach