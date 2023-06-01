Noah Syndergaard, the pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, had high hopes of revitalizing his career with his new team this season. Unfortunately, he has been a significant disappointment thus far, encountering substantial struggles on the mound.

In a Wednesday afternoon game against the Washington Nationals, Syndergaard lasted five innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits. Regrettably, he managed only two strikeouts while giving up three home runs throughout the game.

Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball Rough day for Noah Syndergaard Rough day for Noah Syndergaard https://t.co/7K335vknmW

As a result of this loss, Syndergaard's season record dropped to 1-4, accompanied by a discouraging 6.54 ERA. It has reached a point where the team may need to consider transitioning him to the bullpen to provide support for the hard-throwing right-hander.

A similar move was recently made by the Boston Red Sox with Corey Kluber when he faced difficulties this season. Such a shift to the bullpen could prove beneficial for both Syndergaard and the Dodgers.

"When isn't it rough? He sucks" one fan tweeted.

"Day? This is just a standard outing" another fan tweeted.

Fan reactions on social media reflect the growing frustration with Syndergaard's performances.

For Syndergaard to salvage his career, he will need to make significant changes soon. The Dodgers will only persist with him for so long before contemplating adjustments, as they cannot afford an almost certain loss every fifth game.

Los Angeles Dodgers are in a tough spot with Julio Urias on the IL

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in a difficult situation with Julio Urias currently on the injured list (IL) due to a hamstring strain suffered against the St. Louis Cardinals over a week ago.

Manager Dave Roberts believes Urias could return from the IL in time for the upcoming series against the New York Yankees. If that is the case, the Dodgers' course of action with Syndergaard will be intriguing.

The most logical move would be to utilize him in the bullpen, a role in which he has prior experience. Given his background as a starter, he could provide multiple innings of relief, which would help preserve other arms in the bullpen for the long run. This type of transition has often been employed by teams when their struggling starters face difficulties.

The Dodgers are reluctant to part ways with Syndergaard without gaining anything in return, considering they invested $13 million in his salary for the year. Hence, they will likely aim to extract as much value from him as possible during this season.

