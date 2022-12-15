The Los Angeles Dodgers have come to an agreement with Noah Syndergaard on a contract for the 2023 season. The deal is for one year, valued at $13 million. He can also earn an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses.

He's expected to join the starting rotation. He'll be slotted alongside Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May. The team is hoping they can get him back to the pitcher he was before he had Tommy John surgery in 2020.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The 30-year-old Syndergaard is expected to join the Dodgers' starting rotation.

During the 2022 season that he spent with the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies, he accumulated a 10-10 record. In the 134.2 innings pitched, he had a 3.94 ERA with 95 strikeouts.

While this deal doesn't move the needle, fans are hopeful their pitching coach Mark Prior can mold him into a dominant pitcher once again. He's worked great turning pitchers around in the past. He's shaped Julio Urias into one of the best pitchers in the game today.

"Great pick up for the dodgers. Made Tyler Anderson and Heaney into pitchers, imagine what they can do to fix Thor.And he is 4th/5th starter. Second year back from surgery as well so he'll be much better this year," one fan explained.

Brandon Saario @SaarioBrandon @JeffPassan Great pick up for the #Dodgers . Made Tyler Anderson and Heaney into pitchers, imagine what they can do to fix Thor. And he is the 4th/5th starter. Second year back from surgery as well so he'll be much better this year

"Mark Prior use your magic," another fan said.

Razzball @Razzball @JeffPassan Dodgers about to turn Noah Syndergaard into a 1.75 ERA pitcher with a 7 K/9

David @donkatsu80 @JeffPassan He's alot better than Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney, Evan Phillips, and Yency Almonte were before they joined the Dodgers.

Fans believe this is a solid signing. He'll be paired with an excellent pitching coach with a successful track record. This will also be Noah Syndergaard's second full season back from surgery. We should see him improve.

They're expecting a bounce-back season from him next season. Given how good the team's rotation is, he'll slot in nicely as a potential fourth or fifth starter.

Noah Syndergaard will find success with the Los Angeles Dodgers

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five

Noah Syndergaard believes the Los Angeles Dodgers are the perfect team for him to recover to his All-Star form. Mark Prior is considered one of the best pitching coaches in the league.

Syndergaard was considered one of the best pitchers in the league when he came up with the New York Mets. He was the ace for the team in 2016 that featured a crowded pitching rotation full of big names. He outpitched Bartolo Colon, Robert Gsellman, and Seth Lugo in his second season in the league.

He earned himself an All-Star appearance with 218 strikeouts in 183.2 innings pitched. If he figures some things out before next season, the Los Angeles Dodgers may have struck gold.

