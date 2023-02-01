Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is ready to get the 2023 season underway. He's ready for the team to bounce back from a disheartening postseason performance. After winning the National League West, they were taken out by their division rivals, the San Diego Padres, in the NLDS.

The sudden end to their season was something the Dodgers were not expecting. They finished the regular season with a 111-51 record, the best in the league.

"The division is still our until we lose, right? We retook it last year. I think our team is very, very good." said Freddie Freeman.

Freeman is confident in his team's ability to defend their NL West division title this upcoming season. Since 2013, the Dodgers have won the division nine times. Only a few teams have shown this level of division dominance in the league.

While they've been dominant, they'll come into the 2023 season with some new faces. They'll be without All-Star shortstop Trea Turner, who they lost in free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers will also be without Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner, who also signed elsewhere in free agency.

Gavin Lux is rumored to slide over to shortstop to replace Turner. James Outman, who's considered the team's 23rd-ranked prospect, according to Fangraphs, may be taking over for Bellinger in the outfield.

Outman was the team's seventh-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. He got his cup of coffee with the Dodgers last season, hitting a home run in his first at-bat. His power at the plate will pair well next to a player like Freddie Freeman.

The NL West won't make it easy for Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers to repeat

The NL West may be one of the most competitive divisions in all of baseball this upcoming season. The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants both made moves to get better this offseason.

The Padres shocked the baseball world when they signed Xander Bogaerts in free agency. They also signed Matt Carpenter, who was on a tear until he went down with a broken foot in August.

While the Giants struck out on Aaron Judge, they were able to sign Mitch Haniger. He'll be an offensive boost for the team, especially if he can remain healthy all year.

It won't be as easy as in years past for Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the division. Do you think they have enough talent to win the division again?

