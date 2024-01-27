Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Schedule 2024: Start Date, Tickets, Key Matchups, TV Listings, and more

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have the media spotlight shining on them brightly in the 2024 MLB season and after a busy winter of heavy spending, expectations are high. With Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernández added to an already talented roster, the Dodgers are among the favorites to win the World Series.

The importance of getting off to a good start for those ambitions cannot be understated, and for that to happen, Spring Training will be taken seriously. The Dodgers have some interesting matchups to look forward to in Spring Training, the first of which will take place on Feb. 22.

The Dodgers will kick off Spring Training away to the San Diego Padres, and some key games to look out for will be against the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers.

The Rangers are the reigning World Series champions, so that should be an interesting faceoff, while Shohei Ohtani playing against his old team, who also happen to be cross-town rivals, will also be a must-watch.

The Dodgers' opposition for Spring Training includes: The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners.

Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Schedule 2024

Let's take a look at the Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training schedule:

February 22, @ Padres

February 23, vs. Padres

February 24, @ Angels

February 25, vs. Athletics

February 26, @ Rockies

February 2, vs. White Sox

February 28, @ Rangers

February 29, @ Reds

March 1, vs. Guardians

March 2, @ Brewers

March 2, vs. Cubs

March 3, vs. Rockies

March 5, vs. Angels

March 6, @ White Sox

March 7, @ Giants

March 8, vs. Reds

March 9, vs. Rangers

March 10, vs. Diamondbacks

March 11, @ Guardians

March 12, vs. Giants

March 13, vs. Mariners

March 24, vs. Angels

March 25, vs. Angels

March 26, @ Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training: Where to watch & how to buy tickets

For fans looking to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers at home, ESPN and in particular, SportsNet LA will broadcast many of their Spring Training games. Other providers such as DIRECTV, Fubo and Spectrum also carry games.

For those looking to livestream, MLB.TV is the best place to stream, but ESPN+, MLB Network and Amazon Prime (if you have an MLB.TV add-on subscription) are other valid options.

For ticket information, head to vividseats.com or mlb.com/dodgers/tickets/spring-training.

