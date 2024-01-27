Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Schedule 2024: Start Date, Tickets, Key Matchups, TV Listings, and more

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have the media spotlight shining on them brightly in the 2024 MLB season and after a busy winter of heavy spending, expectations are high. With Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernández added to an already talented roster, the Dodgers are among the favorites to win the World Series.
The importance of getting off to a good start for those ambitions cannot be understated, and for that to happen, Spring Training will be taken seriously. The Dodgers have some interesting matchups to look forward to in Spring Training, the first of which will take place on Feb. 22.
The Dodgers will kick off Spring Training away to the San Diego Padres, and some key games to look out for will be against the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers.
The Rangers are the reigning World Series champions, so that should be an interesting faceoff, while Shohei Ohtani playing against his old team, who also happen to be cross-town rivals, will also be a must-watch.
The Dodgers' opposition for Spring Training includes: The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners.
Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Schedule 2024
Let's take a look at the Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training schedule:
- February 22, @ Padres
- February 23, vs. Padres
- February 24, @ Angels
- February 25, vs. Athletics
- February 26, @ Rockies
- February 2, vs. White Sox
- February 28, @ Rangers
- February 29, @ Reds
- March 1, vs. Guardians
- March 2, @ Brewers
- March 2, vs. Cubs
- March 3, vs. Rockies
- March 5, vs. Angels
- March 6, @ White Sox
- March 7, @ Giants
- March 8, vs. Reds
- March 9, vs. Rangers
- March 10, vs. Diamondbacks
- March 11, @ Guardians
- March 12, vs. Giants
- March 13, vs. Mariners
- March 24, vs. Angels
- March 25, vs. Angels
- March 26, @ Angels
Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training: Where to watch & how to buy tickets
For fans looking to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers at home, ESPN and in particular, SportsNet LA will broadcast many of their Spring Training games. Other providers such as DIRECTV, Fubo and Spectrum also carry games.
For those looking to livestream, MLB.TV is the best place to stream, but ESPN+, MLB Network and Amazon Prime (if you have an MLB.TV add-on subscription) are other valid options.
For ticket information, head to vividseats.com or mlb.com/dodgers/tickets/spring-training.
