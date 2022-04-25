Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Line , Picks, and Prediction - April 25th | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will start a three-game series away from home against their division foes, the Arizona Diamondbacks. Both clubs will be hungry for a win in a battle of the first and last-placed National League West teams. The Dodgers won two of three from the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, improving to 11-4 on the year. The Diamondbacks lost their series finale Sunday against the Mets, dropping to 6-10.

The visiting Dodgers will have stud pitcher Walker Buehler take the hill. Buehler has a high 1.47 WHIP so far by his standards, but that shouldn't be an issue. He pitched a 0.97 WHIP in 2021 over 207 2/3 innings. Last season, the Vanderbilt product dominated Arizona, going 3-0 with a 0.89 ERA. With his electric stuff, there's no reason he shouldn't pitch well Monday against a team with the fourth-lowest run tally in the majors.

"Walker Buehler, 91mph Changeup...and Sword." - @ Rob Friedman

The Diamondbacks will go with righty Merrill Kelly Monday, sporting a 0.59 ERA through three starts. Kelly was a late bloomer, making his debut at 30 years old, but since then, he's been a slightly above average starting pitcher, and this year he's been a bright spot for a struggling Diamondbacks team. Going up against a stacked Dodgers lineup is never easy.

Bally Sports Arizona @BALLYSPORTSAZ Merrill Kelly was dynamite once again.



"Merrill Kelly was dynamite once again. 6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K" - @ Bally Sports Arizona

With LA ranking second in the majors this year, Kelly will need to go deep into the ballgame as Arizona's bullpen is second-worst in the NL with a 4.39 ERA.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Monday, April 25, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -194 -1.5(-115) Over 8.5 (-115) Arizona Diamondbacks +162 +1.5(-104) Under 8.5 (-105)

The Dodgers come into Monday's game having won seven of their last eight at Chase Field. The Diamondbacks have also lost six of their last eight at home in general. For LA, four of their last five games have gone under. In Arizona's 16 games this year, the total has gone under 11 times.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

Merrill Kelly has been excellent this year; however, he's yet to face a lineup as good as the one the Dodgers boast so far. He needs to go deeper into the game for Arizona to have a chance, so he'll likely have a long leash even if he gets hit around a bit.

Pick: Merrill Kelly Over 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-120)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

The Money Line isn't too favorable for the Dodgers at -194, but they should win comfortably due to their talent level overmatching the Diamondbacks in all areas of the field. They could easily hold the Diamondbacks to one or two runs while having Buehler and the bullpen cruise.

Prediction: Dodgers -1.5 (-115) & Under 8.5 Runs (-105)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt