Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions May 7, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Yesterday's weather was as dreary as the Cubs outlook on the season.
visit
Modified May 07, 2022 08:36 PM IST
Preview

The Dodgers and Cubs have a doubleheader today after yesterday's game was postponed due to inclement weather. Today's game will serve as the first two games of their three-game series.

The Dodgers enter play today, leading the National League West with a 16-7 record, and they are currently on a three-game win streak. Conversely, the Cubs only have the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals as a buffer between them and last place in the National League.

Today, things won't improve for the Cubs as they will have to face Clayton Kershaw in their first game and Tyler Anderson in the second. The Cubs are expected to pitch Drew Smyly and Daniel Norris.

We’re not crying, you’re crying.Coming off a record-breaking outing, take a look back at some of @ClaytonKersh22's most memorable strikeouts throughout his career. https://t.co/i2QTRq3bPn
"We’re not crying, you’re crying." - @ Los Angeles Dodgers

In Clayton Kershaw's last outing, he broke the Dodgers franchise strikeout record of 2,696.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs.

Date & Time: Saturday, May 7, 1:05 p.m. EDT & 7:40 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Odds

Game 1MoneylineOver/UnderRun in the 1st?
Dodgers-220Over 7 (-102)Yes (+124)
Cubs+184Under 7 (-120)No (-152)
Game 2Moneyline
Dodgers-174
Cubs+146

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Best Picks

Clayton Kershaw has been an absolute stud this season, and he's on track for one of the best years of his career. While it may be hard to believe he can stay at this pace all season, bettors should ride with him until he gives us a reason not to.

Clayton Kershaw Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Since being drafted in 2010, Drew Smyly has bounced all over the league, he's never really found his stuff, and as a result, he's never really found a home. However, he's off to a great start this year with a 2.79 ERA in four games started.

No Runs in the First Inning (-160)

Let’s play two!#ItsDifferentHere Cubs.com/Tickets https://t.co/lu1ab5rsuB
"Let's play two!" - @ Chicago Cubs

Doubleheaders can be hard to bet, but it is always good to look for top preforms from the first game to continue to do well in the second game. Once lineups are announced for game two, bettors should jump on bets.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Prediction

Winning both games of a doubleheader is difficult, but with the roster the Dodgers have, going up against this Chicago team, I don't think LA will have any trouble taking both games.

Also Read Article Continues below

Parlay Dodgers Moneyline for Game 1 & 2 (+129)

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will the Dodgers win both games?

Yes

No

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

