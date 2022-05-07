Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs Prediction and Match Preview - May 8th | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers close out their series with the Chicago Cubs in a make up game due to inclement weather on Sunday, May 8 at Wrigley Field. The matchup of these two historic franchises is something any fan of baseball can appreciate. Few clubs have as rich of a history and culture as the Cubs and Dodgers. However, today's matchup features a pair of ballclubs heading vastly different directions. The are Dodgers fighting for the top spot in Major League Baseball. The Chicago Cubs are faltering after a fast start to the 2022 seasons quieted the notion of a rebuild. The Dodgers will send right-handerr Walker Buhler to the mound and the Cubs will counter with free agent acquisition Marcus Stroman.

Match Details:

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs.

Date & Time: Saturday, May 7, 2:20 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview:

The Dodgers have been as-advertised in the start to the 2022 season. The only blemish on their record is that they play in the most competitive division in Major League Baseball. At this point in time (as pointed out by New York Post's Jon Heyman), every team in the National League West have a winning record.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman NL West is by far baseball’s best division. Not even close. Every team is .500 or better. NL West is by far baseball’s best division. Not even close. Every team is .500 or better.

The club is tied for first in the NL West for now and hopes to ride its talent to the playoffs.

Key Player- Mookie Betts

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

The 2018 American League MVP has struggled early in the 2022 campaign. However it appears that Betts has turned a corner. The right fielder has hit safely in ten of his last twelve games, raising his slugging percentage from .265 to .412 while playing stellar defense. The star power around Betts has allowed manager Dave Roberts to be patient with his superstar outfielder. It appears that Betts is beginning to heat up after a sluggish April, just in time to help the Dodgers fend off their NL West rivals.

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA Mookie Betts is just so good in right field Mookie Betts is just so good in right field https://t.co/lrJHUXY592

Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Walker Buehler

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Will Smith, C Max Muncy, 3B Justin Turner, DH Cody Bellinger, CF Chris Taylor, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

Chicago Cubs Preview:

After a strong start to the 2022 season, many in the baseball community questioned if the Chicago Cubs were skipping the rebuild process. Rookie Seiya Suzuki was clobbering the ball. The pitching was holding offenses at bay. The Cubs were holding their own in the first half of April. However, the bottom dropped out for David Ross's ballclub. The team has been held to just one run in four of their last five games. Things won't get easier facing Buehler, who is rising to be one of the top pitchers in baseball.

Key Player- Marcus Stroman

Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves

Stroman is on track to have the worst season of what has been a solid Major League Baseball career if he doesn't rebound soon. The former New York Met signed a three-year contract with Chicago for $71 million and enters play with an earned run average of 5.13. It appears that the outspoken pitcher has begun to turn it around, however. He has allowed only two earned runs over his last 13 innings pitched against the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Cubs Zone ™️ @CubsZone 🏼 @STR0



7 IP, 2 H, 0 R & 5 K’s Marcus Stroman showed out on his birthday!7 IP, 2 H, 0 R & 5 K’s Marcus Stroman showed out on his birthday! 🙌🏼 @STR0 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R & 5 K’s 🔥 https://t.co/4vq7nAJ3Lc

Hopefully Stroman will continue to pitch himself into being worthy of the pricey deal.

Chicago Cubs Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Marcus Stroman

Nick Madrigal, 2B Seiya Suzuki, RF Wilson Contreras, DH Frank Schwindel, 1B Yan Gomes, C Patrick Wisdom, 3B Michael Hermosillo, CF Ian Happ, LF Nico Hoerner, SS

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs Prediction

It will be a tightly contested matchup as the Cubs surprisingly hold their own agains the titanic Los Angeles Dodgers. Stroman keeps the Dodgers in the ballpark. The game will be decided in the ninth inning, where the Dodgers bullpen will prove mightier than the Cubs in a one run win.

Where to watch: Dodgers vs Cubs

Watch: SportsNet LA (Dodgers), Marquee Sports Network (Cubs).

