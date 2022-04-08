Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies Prediction & Match Preview - April 8th | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies begin their seasons in a matchup at Coors Field this Friday. Both teams hope to get off to a strong start this season with a victory within the division.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the odds-on favorites to win it all in 2022. The team has made many notable moves this offseason that have drastically improved these odds. Notably, they added MVP Freddie Freeman in free agency and traded for All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel. The team is looking to get back to the World Series after missing out a season ago.

The Colorado Rockies enter the season with very little expectation. The team has added several key bats to the lineup, including All-Star Kris Bryant and slugger Randal Grichuk. While the Rockies lineup appears to be a strength for the team, the pitching staff, on the other hand, will remain a question.

Let's take a look at the opening series for the two teams and see what to expect this upcoming season.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Friday, April 8, 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers Team Preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently signed former National League MVP and World Series Champion Freddie Freeman to a deal. The significance of this deal is huge and has changed the entire outlook of the National League. The Dodgers were already loaded without Freeman. Now they have the potential to be the greatest team ever assembled on paper.

With this signing, the Los Angeles Dodgers are betting favorites at +500 to win the title, according to Bally Sports.

Bally Sports @BallySports @Dodgers



Here are the odds for who will win the 2022 World Series. Here are the odds for who will win the 2022 World Series. 👀 @Dodgers Here are the odds for who will win the 2022 World Series. https://t.co/lH9k2QBbZw

"@Dodgers Here are the odds for who will win the 2022 World Series." - @ Bally Sports

To go along with their loaded lineup, the team has one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, which includes stars Walker Bueler and Clayton Kershaw.

Los Angeles Dodgers Key Player: Freddie Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers v Texas Rangers

The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman will be making his debut with the team on Friday. Look for Freeman and the Dodgers to have a big day at the hitter-friendly Coors Field.

Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted Lineup

The team has many options to manage the day-to-day lineup. The Dodgers will move Max Muncy from first base to second base, a position with which he is familiar. The team has depth outside this projected lineup with Austin Barnes and Edwin Rios, who are expected to play key roles off the bench.

The lineup will include Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Will Smith, former MVP Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, Gavin Lux, and Chris Taylor. This lineup consists of three players who have won MVP awards at some point in their careers, as well as many players with multiple All-Star appearances and batting titles.

Freddie Freeman will greatly impact this team both on and off the field. It will be interesting to see how this loaded roster pans out in the regular season. The predicted lineup is below.

Mookie Betts, OF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Max Muncy, DH Justin Turner, 3B Will Smith, C Chris Taylor, OF Cody Bellinger, OF Gavin Lux, 2B

Colorado Rockies Team Preview

San Francisco Giants v Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies start the 2022 season with a young roster that has the potential to make progress in a tough National League West division. The lineup, like most years, is the strength of the team, led by newly signed slugger Kris Bryant and veteran outfielder Charlie Blackman.

The success for the Rockies in 2022 will largely depend on their starting pitching. The team hopes that young arms such as Austin Gomber and German Marquez can take a step forward in their pro careers.

Colorado Rockies Key Player: Kris Bryant

Another player making a debut for their new team is All-Star Kris Bryant.

Thomas Harding @harding_at_mlb Here is new #Rockies LF Kris Bryant enjoying himself with some of his new fans. Here is new #Rockies LF Kris Bryant enjoying himself with some of his new fans. https://t.co/j6Ypg5IFFi

"Here is new #Rockies LF Kris Bryant enjoying himself with some of his new fans."-@Thomas Harding

Bryant signed with the Rockies this offseason and is poised to make his debut for the team this Friday.

Colorado Rockies Predicted Lineup

The additions this offseason of Kris Bryant and Randal Grichuk make the lineup one to not look over. Below is the predicted lineup for tomorrow's game.

Charlie Blackmon, DH Kris Bryant, OF Ryan McMahon, 3B CJ Cron, 1B Brendan Rodgers, 2B Randal Grichuk, OF Jose Iglesias, SS Sam Hilliard, OF Elias Diaz, C

Dodgers vs Rockies Match Prediction

This game will be intriguing to watch as you never know what may happen at the hitter-friendly Coors Field. Look for this to be a high-scoring affair, but eventually the league's best team will wind up on top. Dodgers 8, Rockies 5.

Where to watch Dodgers vs Rockies

The game can be seen on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, MLB Extra Innings, and Spectrum Sportsnet.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt