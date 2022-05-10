Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Tuesday, May 10th

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Preview: Dodgers bounce back tonight

The Los Angeles Dodgers were stunned by the Pittsburgh Pirates in last night's contest. The Pirates played well the entire game and came away with a 5-1 win against the best team in the National League. Tonight's game could prove to be very different, seeing that the Dodgers were probably just as shocked by Pittsburgh's performance as everybody else. This LA Dodgers squad is far too talented to perform that poorly two nights in a row, right?

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview:

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA "When we did hit balls hard, someone was there...it's baseball. They outhit us, outpitched us tonight, and won the ballgame." Dave Roberts reflects on tonight's #Dodgers loss in Pittsburgh with @kirsten_watson "When we did hit balls hard, someone was there...it's baseball. They outhit us, outpitched us tonight, and won the ballgame." Dave Roberts reflects on tonight's #Dodgers loss in Pittsburgh with @kirsten_watson. https://t.co/T6WVUHpIly

"When we did hit balls hard, someone was there... it's baseball"- Dave Roberts, Dodgers Manager, via @ SportsNet LA

After last night's unexpected 5-1 loss, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to rebound in tonight's game. The Dodgers offense went into a cold spell last night and couldn't produce a single run until the ninth inning. Despite that performance, the Los Angeles Dodgers are still among the best teams in the MLB and have more talent than they know what to do with. Tony Gonsolin will get the start for the Dodgers tonight, and he has been very impressive this season. Gonsolin holds a 2-0 record through five starts, and has an ERA of 1.64. He has allowed one or fewer earned runs in four out of those five appearances. The Dodgers offense is as scary as they come, headlined by Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, and Max Muncy. The key to victory tonight is to take the Pirates seriously. Los Angeles may have been caught thinking they would easily win this series. Focus seems to be the one thing Los Angeles needs to bring to the park as they received their wake-up call from Pittsburgh last night.

Pittsburgh Pirates Preview:

"starting the week off right!"- @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Sitting with a 12-16 record, the Pittsburgh Pirates have already exceeded expectations to start the season. They have been one of the worst teams in the MLB over the last five seasons, and last night's win over the Los Angeles Dodgers shocked a lot of people. The offensive performance last night pushed Pittsburgh into the MLB's top 10 rankings of team batting averages. Pitching is still a problem for Pittsburgh as they rank 28th in the league in team ERA. Bryse Wilson will be on the mound for the Pirates tonight to face this Dodgers offense. Wilson has been pretty average to begin the year, holding a 0-1 record with a 3.79 ERA. The key to victory for Pittsburgh is to shut down the Dodger bats once again.

Pick/Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-140)

It's hard to imagine the Dodgers struggling on offense as badly as they did last night. They are far too talented to have another gooseegg in the run column until the ninth inning. It's very possible that the Dodgers were looking past the Pirates last night, which shouldn't be the case again. Los Angeles is due for a huge bounce back tonight. They should take care of business and win by 2+ runs!

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt