"Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Prediction & Match Preview - April 23rd | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers face in-state rival San Diego Padres in game two of a three game set between NL West foes on Saturday April 23 in Petco Park.

The Dodgers will send Tyler Anderson and his 2.25 ERA to the hill. San Diego will counter with Yu Darvish. Darvish is having a rough start to the year with a 6.25 ERA.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Saturday, April 23, 8:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview

The Dodgers are riding high. After an early stumble against the Rockies to start the 2022 campaign, the team has been dialed in and firing on all cylinders. The pitching staff has done well despite the absence of Trevor Bauer. A deep staff has helped the Dodgers maintain their slim lead in the NL West. Overall, manager Dave Roberts should have no complaints about his roster. They've performed as expected to this point in the season.

Key Player: Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman was solid in the first week of the season. However, a showdown with his former club the Atlanta Braves awakened his slugging prowess. He mashed his first two home runs of the season in that series. Freeman, the 2020 NL MVP, has done it all, including stealing a base in Friday's game-one matchup.

Dodger Insider @DodgerInsider That's Freddie Freeman's first stolen base of the year. The Dodgers have 12, which leads the Majors. That's Freddie Freeman's first stolen base of the year. The Dodgers have 12, which leads the Majors.

Look for him to take control of game two.

Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Tyler Anderson

Mookie Betts, RF Trea Turner, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B WIll Smith, C Max Muncy, DH Justin Turner, 3B Chris Taylor, LF Cody Bellinger, CF Gavin Lux, 2B

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies

San Diego Padres Preview:

The Padres have been one of the hottest teams in baseball this week. The team continued to be buoyed by a powerful posse of pitchers. The offense hopes to crack Anderson. They will likely need to rely on the long ball with an opponent that makes so few mistakes.

Key Player: Manny Machado

Machado leads all MLB players in wins above replacement this season. The third baseman has showcased MVP form that is probing him worthy of the pricey contract that lured him to Petco Park. He seems comfortable leading the team in superstar Fernando Tatis Jr's absence.

MLB Metrics @MLBMetrics Manny Machado is on a clear cut Hall of Fame pace and no one seems to be talking about it.

Manny Machado is on a clear cut Hall of Fame pace and no one seems to be talking about it.https://t.co/cZRBUIZKSO

Machado has also showcased his brilliant defense during this stretch for San Diego, holding down the hot corner admirably.

San Diego Padres Projected Lineup:

Starting Pitcher: Yu Darvish

Trent Grisham, CF Manny Machado, 3B Jake Cronenworth, 2B Luke Voit, DH Eric Hosmer, 1B Jurickson Profar, LF Jorge Alfaro, C C.J. Abrams, RF Ha-Seong Kim, SS

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Prediction:

I believe that Yu Darvish will eventually turn his career in San Diego around. However, it will not take place in this matchup.

Expect the Dodgers to pelt the Japanese starting pitcher with a barrage of hits, implementing death by a thousand cuts. While Darvish will keep the team in the yard, he will succumb to allowing a massive amount of baserunners.

Tyler Anderson will be good enough to allow the Dodgers to build a comfortable lead before turning it over to the bullpen and leading the Dodgers another victory.

How to Watch:

Los Angeles Dodgers: Spectrum Sportsnet

San Diego Padres: Bally Sports San Diego

