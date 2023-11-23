"Lots to be thankful for" - NIL star Olivia Dunne celebrates Thanksgiving, gives a grateful nod to the ones who matter most

Olivia Dunne is a gymnast at LSU, and one of the most famous social media influencers today. In light of Thanksgiving, the 21-year-old millionaire shared that she indeed has a lot to be thankful for.

Dunne's rise to social media stardom began during the dark, locked-down months of early 2020. It was then that the 17-year-old Louisiana State University freshman began posting videos of her gymnastics routines on TikTok. Before long, she was one of the most famous stars on the platform, gaining some 10 million followers by 2023.

On Thanksgiving, Olivia Dunne took to her Instagram account, which also boasts millions of followers, to share the things that she is thankful for. Via a story on the platform, Dunne shared images of her with the most important people in her life.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instagram/livvydunne

In addition to her LSU gymnastics teammates, Olivia Dunne posted a picture with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. Skenes is a 6-foot-6 pitcher who was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall pick in the MLB Draft last June. In his senior year pitching for LSU, Skenes went 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA.

Expand Tweet

"BREAKING - Per sources close to Paul Skenes, it’s believed that the former LSU star and Pittsburgh Pirates #1 overall pick is indeed dating LSU gymnast and TikTok star Olivia “Livvy” Dunne. Dunne was spotted at the Pirates’ complex in Bradenton, FL with a Pirates hoodie on" - Mo Sports

More still, the heartwarming collage featured images of her with her family and dog. Dunne's sister Julz was also featured. Julz works for Dunne, often as her videographer. Earlier this year, Julz captured a flirtatious video of Olivia at a New York Yankees game that went viral.

In addition to becoming very popular, Dunne has become fabulously wealthy on account of her fame. Earlier this year, it was revealed that she had earned some $500,000 from a sponsor for making a single social media post. A 2021 NCAA rule change allowed amateur athletes to gain income from using their likeness, a move that Dunne is surely also very thankful for.

Olivia Dunne lives a life that many could only dream of

Alongside Paul Skenes, Dunne is living a life that, just a few short years ago, would have been inconceivable. Since then, the New Jersey native has successfully leveraged her various social media accounts to become a sort of modern royal.

On this Thanksgiving, Olivia Dunne is right to reflect on the tremendous amount of luck that has combined with her talent to catapult her into the limelight.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.