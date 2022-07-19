"Love paying millions of $$$ for a guy who plays 10 games a season" "Best case scenario 6-8 weeks" - Frustrations grow for Boston Red Sox fans after Chris Sale injury update

The Boston Red Sox will be without one of their top pitchers, Chris Sale, once again due to injury. Injury issues have plagued Chris Sale for the last few years, with 2022 being no exception. The All-Star pitcher had just rejoined the team after a long rehabilitation process before suffering a broken finger in just his second game of the season.

The Boston Red Sox provided this injury update on their pitcher via Twitter.

Red Sox @RedSox Chris Sale underwent an open reduction and internal fixation of a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture today.



The procedure was performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley, MA. Chris Sale underwent an open reduction and internal fixation of a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley, MA.

This most recent injury has fan frustrations ready to boil over, with many doubting his ability to remain on the field long-term.

Steven Chaves @TheChavOHHH @RedSox Love paying millions of $$$ for a guy who plays 10 games a season,this is amazing. @RedSox Love paying millions of $$$ for a guy who plays 10 games a season,this is amazing.

While it is possible Sale will rejoin the Red Sox this season, there is no guarantee. Surgery like this can lead to a difficult recovery, which everybody hopes he can avoid.

Jennifer 💃🚶🏽‍♀️📚 @moonshadow1900 @RedSox So basically it was damaged to the point that they didn’t seek a second opinion. Best case scenario 6-8 weeks. So perhaps he makes it back to the mound mid September. @RedSox So basically it was damaged to the point that they didn’t seek a second opinion. Best case scenario 6-8 weeks. So perhaps he makes it back to the mound mid September.

The Red Sox fanbase is as loyal and passionate as it gets, but their patience is wearing thin. They are a team that expects to win every season. Paying big money to a player who can't stay on the field does not lead to wins.

Boston Red Sox fans might be ready to move on from Chris Sale soon

Chris Sale was injured in yesterday's Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees game.

With the Boston Red Sox in the same division as the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees, they need all the help they can get. If one of their highest paid pitchers is out with an injury, their chances of winning the division drastically go down.

While everyone wants Sale to make a full recovery, there is a growing movement for the team to move on.

. @Juan18448272 @RedSox All I could read from this was “Chris Sale needs to retire” @RedSox All I could read from this was “Chris Sale needs to retire”

Chris Sale has just not been able to catch a break in the last few years. With constant injuries and seemingly never-ending rehabilitation, it must be taking a toll on him.

Bri Marie D @Brimaried twitter.com/redsox/status/… Red Sox @RedSox Chris Sale underwent an open reduction and internal fixation of a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture today.



The procedure was performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley, MA. Chris Sale underwent an open reduction and internal fixation of a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley, MA. This is wild. The bad luck that surrounds him is crazy. #RedSox This is wild. The bad luck that surrounds him is crazy. #RedSox twitter.com/redsox/status/…

Fans in Boston have been extremely supportive of Chris Sale over the years, but apparently that support does not last forever.

Bolt Thug ⚡️ @Newmandan_ Red Sox @RedSox Chris Sale underwent an open reduction and internal fixation of a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture today.



The procedure was performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley, MA. Chris Sale underwent an open reduction and internal fixation of a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley, MA. Get him out of here smh 🤦🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/redsox/status/… Get him out of here smh 🤦🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/redsox/status/…

Many were also confused by the injury update, with the Red Sox including medical jargon in the tweet. Though once they figured it out, they were even less happy.

Conor Ryan @ConorRyan_93 Red Sox @RedSox Chris Sale underwent an open reduction and internal fixation of a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture today.



The procedure was performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley, MA. Chris Sale underwent an open reduction and internal fixation of a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley, MA. This is *𝚐𝚘𝚘𝚐𝚕𝚎𝚜 𝚏𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚝𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚢 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝟻 𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚞𝚝𝚎𝚜* not great! twitter.com/RedSox/status/… This is *𝚐𝚘𝚘𝚐𝚕𝚎𝚜 𝚏𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚝𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚢 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝟻 𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚞𝚝𝚎𝚜* not great! twitter.com/RedSox/status/…

The Boston Red Sox will be without Chris Sale for the foreseeable future, which is a massive blow to the team. They have been battling all season to try to climb up the MLB rankings, hoping Sale's return could push them over the top. After this latest injury that will cause a significant number of missed games, fans are more upset than ever.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far