LSU star Olivia Dunne touches down at the Superdome with boyfriend Paul Skenes for 'first ever' NFL game

Olivia Dunne has finally gone to an NFL game. The LSU star is a gymnast and her boyfriend Paul Skenes is a baseball player, so they're connected to two entirely different sports. Despite that, the Louisiana TikTok sensation decided to go with her boyfriend to her first-ever NFL game.

Olivia Dunne sat in the stands for her first NFL game

She and Skenes were in the stands to watch the New Orleans Saints, the team from near where they both went to school, take on the Detroit Lions. It was an eventful game with a lot of action.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes at the Saints game

It appears based on the photos from her Instagram story that Skenes, Dunne and their company were seated in a suite, which certainly made for a luxurious first experience at an NFL game.

What happened in Olivia Dunne's first NFL game?

Presuming that Olivia Dunne is a New Orleans Saints fan (she's from the area and attends LSU), it was not a fun game for her. The Saints opened the game in abysmal fashion and were forced to play catchup. Eventually, time ran out and they couldn't, falling to the Detroit Lions.

The Saints dropped into a 21-0 hole halfway through the first quarter, which undoubtedly hurt the mood in the stands. Whether or not Dunne, who is featured in SI's swimsuit edition, was involved remains to be seen, but fans booed starting quarterback Derek Carr at that point.

The Saints and Lions would eventually trade scores and the home team started clawing their way back into the contest. Despite their best efforts, they fell once again to defeat. With a prime chance to get back into the NFC South race, the team dropped yet another close contest.

Olivia Dunne watched the Saints-Lions game

Since it wasn't an incredible game and a thrilling win for Dunne and her Pittsburgh Pirates' boyfriend Paul Skenes, it remains to be seen whether or not they'll be back in the Superdome any time soon.

