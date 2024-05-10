Major Japanese partnership deals the Dodgers bagged after Shohei Ohtani's debut 

Ever since the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto for at least a decade, Japanese-based brands and companies have found a newfound market and popular faces to promote their products in the States.

Ohtani was signed to a 10-year, $700 million deal, while Yamamoto was handed a 12-year, $326.5 million deal. It's clear that both of these superstars have a big fanbase, both in Japan and the US and that's why the Dodgers have secured a list of Japanese partnership companies since Ohtani's signing.

Here's a closer look at some of them.

Major Japanese partnership deals with Dodgers

#1. Dodgers and THK sign an agreement

THK, a Tokyo-based machine parts manufacturer, has signed a partnership deal with the Dodgers. As per this deal, the in-stadium LED signage at Dodgers Ballpark will highlight and promote the company's name throughout the season:

"We are pleased to form this new partnership with THK," said Lon Rosen, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer at Los Angeles Dodgers. "THK's innovation and leadership in its industry nicely complements the Dodger brand, and we believe there are many more heights we will scale in the future."

#2. Multi-year deal with All Nippon Airways (ANA)

Another major deal reported was a multi-year deal between the Dodgers and All Nippon Airways. Through this deal, Japan's largest five-star airline becomes the team's official Japanese airline partner:

“The Dodgers are excited to take flight with All Nippon Airways as a corporate partner for the 2024 season and beyond," Rosen said.

“We are taking advantage of several of our platforms to showcase the ANA brand. Together, these displays will drive brand exposure for ANA to more than four million in-stadium fans and millions of fans watching from home.”

All Nippon Airways is the Dodgers' second Asian airline partner. In January, Taiwan-based luxury carrier STARLUX Airlines and the Dodgers agreed to a three-year contract, according to SI.

#3. Multi-year partnership with Japanese brand Kose

Just like THK, Kose Corporation of Japan will enjoy getting its brand promoted on the Dodger Stadium video board.

The deal was reported by USA Today's Bob Nightingale, who mentioned it being a multi-year deal. Moreover, Shohei Ohtani serves as the brand ambassador for the company, which aspires to sell cosmetic and personal care products in the US:

"Kosé and the Dodgers offer each other the opportunity to expand our brand identities into new markets," Rosen said.

"This partnership exemplifies how well companies can come together for mutual benefit, and we express our sincere appreciation for Kosé as we embark upon this journey."

#4. Multi-year partnership with the Japanese retailer, Daiso

This multi-year partnership also involves Major League Baseball, apart from the Dodgers and Daiso.

As per the agreement, Daiso, which is focused on selling kitchenware and cleaning products, will enjoy prominent brand exposure throughout the Dodgers facilities and spring training. Moreover, their brand logo will be displayed during the interviews in the backdrop of media interactions.

Moreover, the retailer, which has over 100,000 products in its portfolio, has also secured presenting sponsorship for the Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead Giveaway Night:

“Daiso and the Dodgers form a great team, each raising the other’s exposure and stature," Rosen said.

It's not like Shohei is new to the league though. He was with the Los Angeles Angels since 2018. However, his presence with the big market team has been a win-win situation for everyone involved.

