"Make baseball sexual again" - Ex-White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito amused by "see-through" MLB uniform controversy

Former Chicago White Sox All-Star pitcher Lucas Giolito recently shared his opinion on the new MLB uniforms. The new Nike uniforms have been in the spotlight recently as players and teams have voiced their opinions about them.

“They don’t look good," Giolito, now with the Boston Red Sox, told Chris Rose Sports, which tweeted the sound bite on Monday. "The stitching is coming out. The letters are really small. Everyone says they feel cheap. I’ve actually been rocking it. No undershirt, and it’s felt comfortable. Make baseball sexual again.”

There have been many reported errors in these uniforms, like the smaller font on the back of the jerseys, and "see-through" pants. Although Nike and Fanatics are facing major backlash from all sides for the new uniforms, many are hoping that they will rectify their error soon and get it under control by the opening day.

Lucas Giolito faces a rough outing in Boston’s spring training defeat against Minnesota Twins

Boston's big offseason acquisition, Lucas Giolito, had a rough outing against the Twins on Saturday. The former White Sox ace allowed four runs on seven hits over five innings as the Red Sox fell 5-3.

Giolito struggled with his command, walking three batters while striking out just two. He allowed a two-run homer to Byron Buxton in the 3rd inning that put Minnesota ahead for good.

The Red Sox offense couldn't pick up Giolito, with Rafael Devers' solo shot in the sixth providing one of the few highlights. After a promising start, the pitcher has now allowed 11 earned runs over his last three starts.

With Boston looking to return to playoff contention, they'll need better performances from its $38 million offseason prize. Giolito aims to bounce back in his next start against the Cleveland Indians.

