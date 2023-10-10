Genesis Guzman, wife of Marcell Ozuna made sure jaws were dropped and heads were turned as she took to Instagram to flaunt her recent photoshoot inside a $250,000 Mercedes-AMG E63.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 Black - 10 ZZ 550 is a class apart. From its performance to its stunning design, the car is sure to leave heads turning as you rev by. Recently, this flashy $250,000 Mercedes was spotted being proudly showcased and driven by none other than Genesis Guzman, the wife of MLB star Ozuna.

The model decided to show off her stunning style and how it perfectly fits with the car. She decided to tell the world through her photoshoot that she definitely is a Mercedes Woman. The photo shoot was nothing less than impeccable and had the comment section left in awe.

Genesis Guzman is known for always flaunting her outfits and being a huge fan of elite and premium brands. Be it her love for Fendi or an AMG, Genesis Guzman is sure to show the world that she is a successful model and not just the wife of an MLB star.

A look at the relationship between Marcell Ozuna and wife, Genesis Guzman.

The Dominican star and his wife have had a rocky relationship and their marriage has been no short of controversy at various points of their life together.

However, the two of them have seemed to always work their way past their differences to nurture an environment that focuses solely on building healthy family values so that their children grow up to know what it's like to have lived their best lives while learning to deal with the world.

The Atlanta Braves star and model Genesis Guzman kickstarted their relationship when they were mere young teenagers and went on to build a life together while they continued to strive in their professions as they got married in 2016. Marcell Ozuna dedicated his life to becoming who he is today in the MLB while Genesis Guzman ensured to strive as a model.

The couple have two beautiful children together and are going strong. Marcell Ozuna is currently fresh off a victory as the Atlanta Braves had a stunning victory against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ozuna definitely had full support from his lady luck as she cheered on from the stands.