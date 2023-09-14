Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto has backed George Kirby after the pitcher's recent postgame outburst.

On Sept. 8, Kirby was sent to pitch the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, having already logged 90 pitches. In the same inning, he allowed a two-run homer that tied the game and led to defeat.

Frustrated by the decision, Kirby made his displeasure known in the postgame interview. Although he apologized to Mariners manager Scott Servais the next day, social media had already erupted with criticism.

Jerry Dipoto, who has eight seasons of MLB pitching experience, defended Kirby, describing his comments as a brief lapse in judgment during an interview with Seattle Sports:

"George is an innings eater. George is the guy who wants the ball and wants to go compete."

Dipoto suggested that even pro athletes can have emotional moments, especially in the high-pressure world of Major League Baseball.

"It's human. You're just being human," Dipoto said. "I don't really count it as any more than that."

A closer look at George Kirby's career in MLB

George Kirby made his MLB debut for the Seattle Mariners in 2022 at the age of 24.

In his debut season, Kirby appeared in 25 games and posted an 8-5 record with a respectable 3.39 ERA. He earned a sixth-place finish in the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year voting.

His performance has only improved. The young pitcher was named an All-Star this season. Kirby is also dominating the WHIP leaderboard, much to the delight of Mariners fans.

Over two years, George Kirby boasts a solid Fielding Independent Pitching average of 3.17, along with an ERA of 3.44.

While the recent controversy surrounding Kirby's comments has garnered attention, his on-field commitment cannot be questioned.