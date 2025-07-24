Mariners vs. Angels: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and betting picks - July 24, 2025

The Seattle Mariners will enter Angel Stadium on the strength of their hopes in the AL wild-card standings, looking to sustain this trend. With the LA Angels having trouble getting any type of momentum, they desperately need to win at home.

Ad

This Game 1 clash will feature Mariners rising right-hander Logan Evans against the veteran lefty Yusei Kikuchi. Top hitters Cal Raleigh and Taylor Ward are ready to take control, and each team will fight hard to gain early control in this series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting pitchers

Logan Evans (Mariners, RHP)

Logan Evans enters with a 3.81 ERA and a 3-3 record over 54.1 innings. In his latest start against Houston, he gave up two runs in 4+ innings with five strikeouts. Although his WHIP is1.42, he’s kept the ball in the park and showed flashes of poise especially early in outings.

Ad

Trending

Yusei Kikuchi (Angels, LHP)

Yusei Kikuchi continues to be steady with a 3.13 ERA and 123 strikeouts across 118 innings. Despite a 4-6 record, his swing-and-miss stuff has played well, including eight Ks over five innings in his last start against the Phillies. Walks remain a concern, but he limits big innings effectively.

Hot hitters to watch

Cal Raleigh (Mariners)

Cal Raleigh is delivering major power from behind the plate with 39 home runs and 84 RBIs on the year. His .256 average and 11 steals show he’s more than just a slugger, as he’s a complete offensive threat, especially in key RBI situations.

Ad

Taylor Ward (Angels)

Tayloy Ward continues to be a run producer despite a modest .232 average. With 23 home runs and 76 RBIs, he’s a consistent middle-of-the-order bat for the Angels and has a knack for delivering in clutch moments.

Projected lineups

Mariners (Away team):

SS J.P. Crawford (L)

CF Julio Rodriguez (R)

DH Cal Raleigh (S)

LF Randy Arozarena (R)

1B Donovan Solano (R)

C Mitch Garver (R)

RF Dylan Moore (R)

3B Blake Williamson (R)

2B Cole Young (L)

SP: Logan Evans (R) 3-3, 3.81 ERA

Ad

Angels (Home team):

SS Zach Neto (R)

1B Nolan Schanuel (L)

DH Mike Trout (R)

LF Taylor Ward (R)

CF Jo Adell (R)

3B Yoan Moncada (S)

RF Jorge Soler (R)

C Logan O’Hoppe (R)

2B Luis Rengifo (S)

SP: Yusei Kikuchi (L) 4-6, 3.13 ERA

Injury report

Seattle Mariners:

Bryce Miller (elbow) – On rehab assignment, nearing return.

Collin Snider (forearm) – Rehab ongoing, could return soon.

Ryan Bliss (biceps), Victor Robles (shoulder), Gregory Santos (knee) – All on 60-day IL.

Ad

LA Angels:

Jorge Soler (back) – Day-to-day after early exit in the last game.

Robert Stephenson (biceps) – Light throwing resumed.

Hunter Strickland (shoulder) – Out long-term.

Anthony Rendon (hip surgery) – Out for the season.

Current odds

Run Line:

Mariners +1.5 (−177) | Angels –1.5 (+144)

Total:

Over 9 (−110) | Under 9 (−111)

Moneyline:

Mariners +118 | Angels −144

Best bets & prediction

Final score prediction: Angels 4, Mariners 2

Top bets:

Angels moneyline (−144) – Kikuchi’s superior metrics and home park familiarity offer a stable foundation, even if the run total stays modest. Under 9 total runs (−111) – With two control-focused starters and key bats on the IL, a low-scoring game is likely.

Parlay: Angels ML + Under 9, a classic pairing of pitching strength and offensive restraint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More