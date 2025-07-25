Mariners vs. Angels: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and betting picks - July 25, 2025

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels are set to engage in an intriguing Game 2 matchup as both teams look for momentum in this series. With Bryan Woo taking the mound for the Mariners and Jose Soriano taking the hill for the Angels, expect a pitcher's duel to set the tone.

Ad

Offensively, the likes of Julio Rodriguez and Mike Trout will be tasked with tipping the scales, with a barn burner of a clash between two talented lineups set to make their mark.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

Bryan Woo (Mariners, RHP)

Woo shows up with a keen 2.91 ERA and 0.94 WHIP, carving up hitters with ease through 120.2 innings. Even when he had one of his infrequent poor outings against Houston, he struck out six with just one free pass, exemplifying superior command. With zip and touch at his disposal, Woo is an intimidating test for lineups throughout the league.

Ad

Trending

Jose Soriano (Angels, RHP)

Soriano has been a workhorse for the Angels, going 7-7 with a 3.83 ERA in 120 innings. Last outing, he went seven strong against the Phillies, allowing only two runs. While his 1.43 WHIP shows occasional congestion on the bases, his ability to maintain a pace and eat innings gives the Angels a steady presence on the mound.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Julio Rodriguez (Mariners)

Rodriguez demonstrated his vintage power-speed combination on Thursday, going 2-for-5 with a solo homer and a stolen base as part of Seattle's 4-2 win over the Angels. With a .254 batting average, 15 home runs, and 20 steals on the season, the 24-year-old still serves as a sparkplug at the leadoff spot in the Mariners' order, sparking rallies with his thrilling all-around game.

Ad

Mike Trout (Angels)

While mired at the plate with a .239 batting average, Trout remains a potent threat with 18 home runs and 45 RBIs this season. He showed Wednesday night in a loss to the Mets that his power isn't gone, going 1-for-5 with a solo homer. While his speed statistics are not anything special, Trout's capacity to change the game in one swing keeps him at the center of the Angels' offense.

Ad

Probable Lineup

Mariners (Away Team):

SS J.P. Crawford (L)

CF Julio Rodriguez (R)

C Cal Raleigh (S)

1B Josh Naylor (L)

LF Randy Arozarena (R)

DH J.Polanco (S)

RF Dylan Canzone (L)

3B Blake Williamson (R)

2B Cole Young (L)

SP: Bryan Woo (R) 8-5, 2.91 ERA

Angels (Home Team):

SS Zach Neto (R)

1B Nolan Schanuel (L)

DH Mike Trout (R)

LF Taylor Ward (R)

CF Jo Adell (R)

3B Yoan Moncada (S)

RF Jorge Soler (R)

C Logan O’Hoppe (R)

2B Luis Rengifo (S)

SP: Jose Soriano (R) 7-7, 3.83 ERA

Ad

Injury Report

Mariners:

Bryce Miller (elbow), Collin Snider (forearm): On 15-day IL; both nearing rehab return

Long-term IL: Ryan Bliss (biceps), Victor Robles (shoulder), Gregory Santos (knee)

Angels:

Jorge Soler (back): Day-to-day

Robert Stephenson (biceps): Resumed light throwing

Long-term IL: Hunter Strickland (shoulder), Anthony Rendon (hip)

Odds Overview

Moneyline:

Seattle Mariners −126

Los Angeles Angels +104

Run Line:

Seattle Mariners -1.5 (+128)

Los Angeles Angels +1.5 (−156)

Total:

Over 8 (−119)

Under 8 (−102)

Best Bets & Prediction

Final Score Prediction: Mariners 4, Angels 2

Ad

Top Bets:

Mariners Moneyline (−126) Woo’s elite control and depth make Seattle the safer pick in this pitching matchup. Under 8 Total Runs (-102) despite early value shown on the over line, a tight duel with two mid-tier starters suggests a lower run environment is more probable.

Value Parlay: Mariners ML + Under 8 pairs Woo’s consistency with a low-scoring game expectation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More