Mariners vs. Athletics: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - July 29, 2025

The Seattle Mariners are looking to win a series when they face the Oakland Athletics in Game 2 at Sutter Health Park on Tuesday. With a win in the opener, Seattle will again count on its balanced lineup and new power source with Cal Raleigh. He has hit two home runs in the last three games.
The Athletics, led by scorching hitter Nick Kurtz and his power-hitting bat, will seek to tie the series and shake off their home struggles. Logan Evans and Luis Severino are aiming for quality starts as both teams attempt to take control of this critical AL West showdown.
Starting pitchers
Logan Evans (Mariners, RHP)
Logan Evans holds a 4-3 record with a stellar 3.64 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 43 strikeouts over 59.1 major league innings this season.
In his last outing on Thursday in LA, he allowed just one run in five innings with three strikeouts. He showed poise via efficient execution and impressive breaking-ball usage. Evans' ability to keep the ball down and navigate through competitive lineups make him a serious threat to Seattle’s opponents.
Luis Severino (Athletics, RHP)
Luis Severino enters with a 4-11 record and a 4.95 ERA over 125.1 innings, logging 92 strikeouts and a 1.35 WHIP.
Although he lasted seven innings in his last outing and allowed just two earned runs, his season has been inconsistent. It's been marked by control issues and multiple short-turning outings with earned run struggles.
Expect the Athletics to manage him carefully on Tuesday.
Hot hitters to watch
Cal Raleigh - Seattle Mariners
Cal Raleigh continues to be a major power threat for Seattle, batting .260 with 41 home runs, 87 RBIs and 12 steals. He’s been locked in at the plate recently, homering twice in his last three games, making him a key bat the Athletics must pitch around.
Nick Kurtz - Oakland Athletics
Nick Kurtz has been a consistent offensive force for Oakland, batting .308 with 23 home runs and 59 RBIs. His ability to drive the ball for power while maintaining a high average makes him a dangerous middle-of-the-order presence.
Injury report
Seattle Mariners:
- Bryce Miller (elbow) – 15-day IL, could return early August
- Collin Snider (forearm) – 15-day IL, rehab underway
- Ryan Bliss (biceps) – 60-day IL, likely out for season
- Victor Robles (shoulder) – 60-day IL, return expected September
- Gregory Santos (knee) – 60-day IL, no set timeline
Oakland Athletics:
- Jose Leclerc (shoulder) – Out for season
- Max Muncy (hand) – 10-day IL, late-August return
- Denzel Clarke (adductor) – 10-day IL, early to mid-August return
- Grant Holman (finger) – 60-day IL, no timeline
- Luis Medina (elbow) – 60-day IL, out for season
Current odds
- Run line: Mariners −1.5 (+133) | Athletics +1.5 (−163)
- Total runs line: Over 10.5 (−113) | Under 10.5 (−108)
- Moneyline: Mariners −119 | Athletics +102
Best bets & prediction
Final score prediction: Mariners 6, Athletics 3
Top picks:
- Mariners Moneyline (−119) - Seattle’s younger arm, paired with Oakland’s patchwork rotation, gives the advantage to the visitors.
- Under 10.5 Total Runs (−108) - Despite the high total, offense isn’t guaranteed; expect Evans to limit early damage and frame a low-scoring battle.
Value Parlay: Mariners ML + Under 10.5, combines Seattle’s pitching strength with the projection for a modest scoring environment.