Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 18, MLB 2025

The Seattle Mariners will face the Toronto Blue Jays for their first meeting of the 2025 season, with the opening encounter of their three-game series to be played on Friday afternoon.
The Mariners are just about a winning team currently with a .526 success rate for the new campaign. The Blue Jays have been a marginally better team thus far, holding a .579 winning percentage at this early stage of the season.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays recent record
The Seattle Mariners hold a 10-9 record for the season heading into the second stage of an 11-day road trip across three cities. They are on a two-game winning run after a comeback win in the three-game road series against the Cincinnati Reds with the 11-7 victory at the Great American Ball Park on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays have an 11-8 record heading into this set of games. They have compiled back-to-back wins after beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday afternoon to secure the home series in their favor despite losing the opening clash.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays betting odds
Mariners vs. Blue Jays injuries
Mariners injury report
Matt Brash (RHP): 15-day IL (Tommy John surgery)
Ryan Bliss (2B): 60-day IL (Left biceps tear)
Victor Robles (RF): 10-day IL (Left shoulder dislocation)
George Kirby (RHP): 15-day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)
Jackson Kowar (RHP): 60-day IL (Tommy John surgery)
Blue Jays injury report
Max Scherzer (RHP): 15-day IL (Right thumb inflammation)
Daulton Varsho (CF): 10-day IL (Right rotator cuff surgery)
Erik Swanson (RHP): 15-day IL (Median nerve entrapment)
Ryan Burr (RHP): 15-day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)
George Springer (RF): TBD (Left wrist discomfort)
Alek Manoah (RHP): Midseason 2025 (Right UCL surgery)
Ricky Tiedemann (LHP): Potentially late 2025 (Tommy John surgery)
Mariners vs. Blue Jays picks
Cal Raleigh Total Bases: +2 (+105)
Cal Raleigh has been securing his reputation as the best catcher in the MLB after signing a long-term contract extension with the Mariners at the start of the season. He has seven hits in his last six games, with each one of those going for extra bases, including six home runs.
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+111)
The Mariners have scored 44 runs over their last seven games, getting more than four runs on the board in five of them. On the other hand, the Blue Jays have scored at least four runs in four of their previous five contests. Moreover, both bullpens have been fairly expensive, so this could turn into a high-scoring clash.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays prediction
The Mariners have struggled away from home this year, having picked up just two wins from their six road games this season, while they have a -2 run differential for the season. On the other hand, the Blue Jays have a 70% winning record at Rogers Centre this year, and they hold a +4 run.
Prediction: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 6