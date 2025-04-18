Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 18, MLB 2025

The Seattle Mariners will face the Toronto Blue Jays for their first meeting of the 2025 season, with the opening encounter of their three-game series to be played on Friday afternoon.

Ad

The Mariners are just about a winning team currently with a .526 success rate for the new campaign. The Blue Jays have been a marginally better team thus far, holding a .579 winning percentage at this early stage of the season.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays recent record

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Seattle Mariners hold a 10-9 record for the season heading into the second stage of an 11-day road trip across three cities. They are on a two-game winning run after a comeback win in the three-game road series against the Cincinnati Reds with the 11-7 victory at the Great American Ball Park on Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays have an 11-8 record heading into this set of games. They have compiled back-to-back wins after beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday afternoon to secure the home series in their favor despite losing the opening clash.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays betting odds

Run Line

Total Runs

Moneyline Mariners (-1.5) +150

(Over 8) -105

-115 Blue Jays

(+1.5) -115

(Under 8) -115

-105

Ad

Mariners vs. Blue Jays injuries

Mariners injury report

Matt Brash (RHP): 15-day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Ryan Bliss (2B): 60-day IL (Left biceps tear)

Victor Robles (RF): 10-day IL (Left shoulder dislocation)

George Kirby (RHP): 15-day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Jackson Kowar (RHP): 60-day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Blue Jays injury report

Max Scherzer (RHP): 15-day IL (Right thumb inflammation)

Daulton Varsho (CF): 10-day IL (Right rotator cuff surgery)

Ad

Erik Swanson (RHP): 15-day IL (Median nerve entrapment)

Ryan Burr (RHP): 15-day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

George Springer (RF): TBD (Left wrist discomfort)

Alek Manoah (RHP): Midseason 2025 (Right UCL surgery)

Ricky Tiedemann (LHP): Potentially late 2025 (Tommy John surgery)

Mariners vs. Blue Jays (Image Source: IMAGN)

Mariners vs. Blue Jays picks

Cal Raleigh Total Bases: +2 (+105)

Ad

Cal Raleigh has been securing his reputation as the best catcher in the MLB after signing a long-term contract extension with the Mariners at the start of the season. He has seven hits in his last six games, with each one of those going for extra bases, including six home runs.

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+111)

The Mariners have scored 44 runs over their last seven games, getting more than four runs on the board in five of them. On the other hand, the Blue Jays have scored at least four runs in four of their previous five contests. Moreover, both bullpens have been fairly expensive, so this could turn into a high-scoring clash.

Ad

Mariners vs. Blue Jays prediction

The Mariners have struggled away from home this year, having picked up just two wins from their six road games this season, while they have a -2 run differential for the season. On the other hand, the Blue Jays have a 70% winning record at Rogers Centre this year, and they hold a +4 run.

Prediction: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 6

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bobo P. Goswami Paranjoy Goswami (Bobo) is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience writing with publications such as Eagle Bet, India Bet and Paradine.



He has provided full coverage, match previews and betting tips on major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, ICC World Cup, Indian Premier League and several others.



Bobo grew up supporting the Red Sox but has also been on the Phillies bandwagon for the past couple of years. He also roots for the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.



While he hasn't played much baseball, Bobo's fascination with the sport started with an 8-bit Nintendo game, where he picked up the basic rules. He started watching live MLB matches on TV about 20 years ago and his love for baseball just grew by leaps and bounds from then on.



Bobo's favorite player was probably Tim Wakefield as not only was he the best knuckleball pitcher of his time, but he was also a Red Sox legend, an outstanding team player and a great human being. Among the current generation, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper get the nod.



Bobo's favorite moment in baseball history was when the Red Sox beat the Yankees before breaking their World Series curse in 2004. That said, Jackie Robinson's breaking the color barrier was the most important.



Outside of baseball, Bobo's interests include literature, comics, world history, science fiction, satire, classic movies, PC games, pets, playing sports, cycling, traveling, sightseeing and quiet reflection. Know More