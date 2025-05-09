Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 9, MLB 2025

The Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays open their three-game series on Friday night. The Mariners (22-14) return home to T-Mobile Park after winning their series against the Athletics. They host a struggling Blue Jays (17-20) team seeking a .500 comeback.

Game 1 features a pitching duel between Seattle ace Luis Castillo (3-2, 3.29 ERA) and Toronto’s veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.83 ERA).

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 1: Odds & Betting Info

Moneyline: Mariners -142, Blue Jays +120

Over/Under: 7.0 runs

Venue: T-Mobile Park (domed)

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 1: Injuries

Mariners

Luke Raley (1B/OF, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL)

George Kirby (SP, Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL)

Logan Gilbert (SP, Strained elbow flexor, 15-Day IL)

Jackson Kowar (RP, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL)

Victor Robles (OF, Shoulder dislocation, 60-Day IL)

Ryan Bliss (2B, Biceps surgery, 60-Day IL)

Gregory Santos (RP, Arthroscopic knee surgery, 60-Day IL)

Blue Jays

Nick Sandlin (RP, Strained lat, 15-Day IL)

Angel Bastardo (SP, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL)

Alek Manoah (SP, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL)

Ryan Burr (RP, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL)

Erik Swanson (RP, Elbow discomfort (median nerve entrapment), 60-Day IL)

Max Scherzer (SP, Thumb inflammation, 60-Day IL)

Projected Lineups

Mariners

J.P. Crawford – SS Jorge Polanco – DH Julio Rodríguez – CF Cal Raleigh – C Randy Arozarena – LF Rowdy Tellez – 1B Dylan Moore – 2B Blake Williamson – 3B Leody Taveras – RF

Blue Jays

Bo Bichette – SS Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – 1B Anthony Santander – DH George Springer – LF Daulton Varsho – CF Alejandro Kirk – C Addison Barger – RF Ernie Clement – 3B Andrés Giménez – 2B

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 1: Prediction & Pick

With domed conditions, the weather will have little effect on the game. In controlled conditions, the ball won't sail long, and both teams may rely on contact hitting and put runners on base.

Seattle's Castillo is a better pitcher in such conditions, and with home-field advantage behind him, he should outmatch Toronto's Kevin Gausman head-to-head.

Prediction: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 2

Picks

Pick: Mariners -142

Over/Under: Under 7.0

