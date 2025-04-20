Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 20, MLB 2025

The Seattle Mariners (11–10, 3rd in AL West) and the Toronto Blue Jays (12–9, 2nd in AL East) hit the final set of their game series on Sunday at Rogers Center. The series is split with Toronto winning the first game 3-1, followed by the Mariners equalizing it with an 8-4 win on Saturday, leading up to an exciting finale.
Luis Castillo (1-2, 4.22 ERA) will be the starting pitcher for the Mariners. Meanwhile, lefty Easton Lucas (2-1, 4.70 ERA) will climb the hill for the Blue Jays.
Mariners vs Blue Jays: Injury report
Mariners injury report:
- Victor Robles (OF) – Shoulder dislocation, 10-Day IL
- Matt Brash (RP) – Tommy John surgery, 15-Day IL
- George Kirby (SP) – Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL
- Jackson Kowar (RP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Ryan Bliss (2B) – Biceps surgery, 60-Day IL
Blue Jays injury report:
- Daulton Varsho (OF) – Shoulder surgery (rotator cuff), 10-Day IL
- Ryan Burr (RP) – Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL
- Erik Swanson (RP) – Elbow discomfort, 15-Day IL
- Max Scherzer (SP) – Thumb inflammation, 15-Day IL
- Angel Bastardo (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Alek Manoah (SP) – Elbow surgery, 60-Day IL
Here are the expected starting lineups:
Seattle Mariners
- CF Julio Rodríguez (R)
- LF Randy Arozarena (R)
- C Cal Raleigh (S)
- DH Jorge Polanco (S)
- 1B Donovan Solano (R)
- RF Dylan Moore (R)
- 3B Brian Anderson (R)
- 2B Leo Rivas (S)
- SS J.P. Crawford (L)
Toronto Blue Jays
- SS Bo Bichette (R)
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R)
- DH Anthony Santander (S)
- 2B Andrés Giménez (L)
- RF George Springer (R)
- C Alejandro Kirk (R)
- LF Alan Roden (L)
- 3B Ernie Clement (R)
- CF Nathan Lukes (L)
Mariners vs Blue Jays: Odds & Betting Info
Here are the betting odds by DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Mariners -125
- Over/Under: 8.0 Runs
- Venue: Rogers Centre (Dome)
Mariners vs Blue Jays: Prediction & Pick
Despite being the away team, the Mariners hold the edge with Luis Castillo, who is more experienced than Easton Lucas. The Mariners can generate offense with their lineup as Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh are starting to heat up. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have power and depth, but consistency remains an issue.
Castillo is expected to have a bounce-back start in a game that is expected to be fairly slow under the dome and clear weather conditions.
Final Score Prediction:
- Mariners 5, Blue Jays 3
Best picks:
- Pick: Mariners Moneyline (-125)
- Pick: Under 8.0 Runs