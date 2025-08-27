  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Mariners vs. Padres: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - August 27, 2025 

Mariners vs. Padres: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - August 27, 2025 

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Aug 27, 2025 10:30 GMT
Athletics v Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty
Cal Raleigh is on his quest to set switch-hitter and Mariners HR records (Source: Getty)

Wednesday's game will be the final fixture of the inaugural Vedder Cup, having already been won by the Seattle Mariners. The San Diego Padres got their first win of the season against their natural interleague rivals on Tuesday.

Ad

They took a 5-0 lead thanks to Roman Laureano's grand slam before a six-run fifth inning from the Mariners. The Padres took back the lead in the next frame and held on to the lead to win 7-6 at T-Mobile Park.

The series decider is far from being a dead rubber as both teams are locked in their respective battles. The Padres (75-58) are 1.0 game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, while the Mariners (71-62) are 1.5 games away from the AL West lead held by the Houston Astros.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mariners vs. Padres Game 3: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park

Money Line: Mariners -114, Padres -106

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs

Weather: In a domed stadium, not applicable

Mariners vs. Padres Game 3: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Mariners

  • Logan Evans: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Gregory Santos: 60 Day IL (Knee),
  • Ryan Bliss: 60 Day IL (Biceps),
  • Trent Thornton: 60 Day IL (Achilles)
Ad

Padres

  • Jackson Merrill: 10 Day IL (Ankle),
  • Michael King: 15 Day IL (Knee),
  • Jhony Brito: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
  • Joe Musgrove: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Expected Lineups

Mariners

  1. LF R. Arozarena R
  2. C Cal Raleigh S
  3. CF J. Rodriguez R
  4. 1B Josh Naylor L
  5. 3B E. Suarez R
  6. DH J. Polanco S
  7. RF D. Canzone L
  8. SS J. Crawford L
  9. 2B Cole Young L

Padres

  1. RF F. Tatis R
  2. 1B Luis Arraez L
  3. 3B M. Machado R
  4. DH Ryan O'Hearn L
  5. SS X. Bogaerts R
  6. LF Gavin Sheets L
  7. CF R. Laureano R
  8. 2B J. Cronenworth L
  9. C F. Fermin R
Ad

Mariners vs. Padres Game 3: Expert picks and Prediction

San Diego's Yu Darvish (3-3, 5.36 ERA) battles Seattle's Bryan Woo (11-7, 2.94 ERA) as the starters for the game. Darvish's recent form has been up and down, with a four-run start against the Dodgers and a three-run start against the Arizona Diamondbacks sandwiched between three starts where he earned one or fewer runs. Woo, on the other hand, has 3-1, 2.08 ERA in August.

Ad

Both lineups have been on fire, with 28 runs divided between the two teams in the first two games. The Padres will have another tough time containing a Mariners' offense, which has the third-highest home run tally in the MLB. Raleigh remains on his quest for history at 50 homers. Manny Machado continues to lead the Padres in all major batting metrics.

Prediction: Mariners 4, Padres 3

Picks: Mariners ML (-114), Under 8.0 runs

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications