Mariners vs. Padres: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - August 27, 2025 

Wednesday's game will be the final fixture of the inaugural Vedder Cup, having already been won by the Seattle Mariners. The San Diego Padres got their first win of the season against their natural interleague rivals on Tuesday.

They took a 5-0 lead thanks to Roman Laureano's grand slam before a six-run fifth inning from the Mariners. The Padres took back the lead in the next frame and held on to the lead to win 7-6 at T-Mobile Park.

The series decider is far from being a dead rubber as both teams are locked in their respective battles. The Padres (75-58) are 1.0 game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, while the Mariners (71-62) are 1.5 games away from the AL West lead held by the Houston Astros.

Mariners vs. Padres Game 3: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park

Money Line: Mariners -114, Padres -106

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs

Weather: In a domed stadium, not applicable

Mariners vs. Padres Game 3: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Mariners

Logan Evans: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Gregory Santos: 60 Day IL (Knee),

Ryan Bliss: 60 Day IL (Biceps),

Trent Thornton: 60 Day IL (Achilles)

Padres

Jackson Merrill: 10 Day IL (Ankle),

Michael King: 15 Day IL (Knee),

Jhony Brito: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

Joe Musgrove: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Expected Lineups

Mariners

LF R. Arozarena R C Cal Raleigh S CF J. Rodriguez R 1B Josh Naylor L 3B E. Suarez R DH J. Polanco S RF D. Canzone L SS J. Crawford L 2B Cole Young L

Padres

RF F. Tatis R 1B Luis Arraez L 3B M. Machado R DH Ryan O'Hearn L SS X. Bogaerts R LF Gavin Sheets L CF R. Laureano R 2B J. Cronenworth L C F. Fermin R

Mariners vs. Padres Game 3: Expert picks and Prediction

San Diego's Yu Darvish (3-3, 5.36 ERA) battles Seattle's Bryan Woo (11-7, 2.94 ERA) as the starters for the game. Darvish's recent form has been up and down, with a four-run start against the Dodgers and a three-run start against the Arizona Diamondbacks sandwiched between three starts where he earned one or fewer runs. Woo, on the other hand, has 3-1, 2.08 ERA in August.

Both lineups have been on fire, with 28 runs divided between the two teams in the first two games. The Padres will have another tough time containing a Mariners' offense, which has the third-highest home run tally in the MLB. Raleigh remains on his quest for history at 50 homers. Manny Machado continues to lead the Padres in all major batting metrics.

Prediction: Mariners 4, Padres 3

Picks: Mariners ML (-114), Under 8.0 runs

