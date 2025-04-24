Mariners vs. Red Sox: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 24, MLB 2025

On Thursday at 1:35 pm ET, the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox will wrap up their three-game series. They split the first two games with the winning team scoring eight runs in each game, and will each go for a series win in today's rubber game.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Recent Form and Records

The Red Sox come into the game at 14-12, 1.5 games back from first place in the AL East. They're coming off two straight series wins over the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

The Mariners are 13-11 coming into Thursday's game, one game back of first in the AL West. They are coming off four straight series wins, including over the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Bryan Woo (2-1, 3.12 ERA, 22 strikeouts) vs. Garrett Crochet (2-1, 1.13 ERA, 35 strikeouts)

Bryan Woo is on the mound today (Imagn)

Bryan Woo was 9-3 with a 2.89 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and 101 strikeouts in 121.1 innings last season.

Last Start: Seven innings, seven hits, three earned runs, two walks, and four strikeouts.

Career vs. Red Sox: N/A

Garrett Crochet was 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 209 strikeouts in 146 innings last year with the Chicago White Sox.

Last Start: Six innings, four hits, no runs, two walks, and seven strikeouts.

Career vs. Mariners: 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 11.1 innings (four appearances).

Must-watch Hitters

Red Sox

Alex Bregman's Red Sox career is off to a great start. He's leading the team with a .310 batting average, and he's got the most hits (31) and RBI (19).

Alex Bregman has been hitting well (Imagn)

Trevor Story is also hitting well. He's at a .309 average and has a team-leading five home runs already.

Mariners

Cal Raleigh is tied for the MLB lead with nine home runs thanks to his belligerent start to the season. He also leads the team with 22 hits.

JP Crawford leads Seattle with a .246 batting average. He is also pairing that with a team-best .395 on-base percentage.

Injuries

The latest injury update only has the Mariners sending Victor Robles to the 60-day injured list, so nothing has changed for them. For the Red Sox, the latest is that Lucas Giolito is nearing a return in the next week or so.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Mariners +145 Mariners +1.5 (-150) Over 8 (-120) Red Sox -180 Red Sox -1.5 (+125) Under 8 (+100)

Mariners vs. Red Sox Expert Predictions

This is as good a pitching matchup as baseball has right now. Bryan Woo and Garrett Crochet are two of the best, though Crochet has been absolutely lights-out this year. The advantage goes to the Red Sox there.

On offense, the Mariners do have Cal Raleigh, but it's otherwise pretty dismal. The Red Sox offense is much stronger, and it should be enough to provide Crochet with the run support he'll need to get another win.

Prediction: Red Sox 5, Mariners 2

