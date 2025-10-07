Mariners vs. Tigers: Game 3 prediction, injuries, odds, bets and picks - October 7, 2025 | ALDS Series

ALDS action moves to Detroit for a pivotal Game 3 as the Tigers welcome the Seattle Mariners with the series knotted at 1-1. Detroit, fresh from a good 87-75 season and a good home record, is hoping to take advantage of its offense depth spearheaded by Gleyber Torres and Javier Baez.
In the meantime, Seattle, the 90-72 AL West winners, will look to ace Logan Gilbert to oppose Detroit's Jack Flaherty in what promises to be a nail-biting, back-and-forth battle. With the two teams having split the series' initial two games and the Mariners clinging to a 5-3 season-series advantage, each pitch in this contest has the potential to pivot the series' momentum.
Starting Pitchers
Jack Flaherty - Detroit Tigers
Detroit will likely look to Jack Flaherty in Game 3 as its top bulk option after starting Tarik Skubal in Game 2; Flaherty provides the Tigers with a veteran, strike-throwing arm that can give them seven innings if he's going well.
He's a good match for Detroit's power lineup in that he keeps the game tight and lets the bullpen attack matchups in the late innings.
Bryce Miller - Seattle Mariners
With Bryan Woo omitted from the ALDS roster because of pectoral inflammation, the Mariners have suggested Logan Gilbert as the in-house option on hand to start Game 3 if required.
His slider-splitter combination has been especially successful against right-handed batters, which he'll aim to exploit versus a Tigers lineup that's had issues with swing-and-miss proclivities.
Hot Hitters
Mariners - Julio Rodriguez / Cal Raleigh / Jorge Polanco
The Seattle Mariners have been fueled by Cal Raleigh’s consistent power presence, while Jorge Polanco has provided timely hitting and momentum in key moments. Julio Rodriguez continues to be a spark for the lineup with his aggressive approach and all-around offensive impact.
Tigers - Spencer Torkelson / Kerry Carpenter / Riley Greene
Detroit’s middle-of-order power (Torkelson, Carpenter, Greene) created the damage in Game 1 and remains the most reliable path to runs. If Flaherty gives quality length, these hitters can turn one swing into a multi-run frame at Comerica.
Injury Report
Tigers:
- Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (oblique)
- Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (neck)
- Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm)
- Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
- Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (hip)
- Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor)
- Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
- Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip)
- Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Mariners:
- Bryan Woo: day-to-day (pectoral)
- Jackson Kowar: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
- Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (Achilles)
- Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee)
- Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)
Current Odds
- Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+129) / Tigers +1.5 (-158)
- Total: Over 7.5 (-101) / Under 7.5 (-121)
- Moneyline: Mariners -132 / Tigers +108
Best Bets & Prediction
- Kerry Carpenter 2+ Total Bases
- Under 7.5 (-121)
- Mariners +1.5 (-158)
Final score prediction: Tigers 4, Mariners 2