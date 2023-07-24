Marlins Trade Deadline Tracker 2023: Latest updates, major moves, and more

The Miami Marlins have had a decent season so far and as the trade deadline approaches the team is expected to be a buyer. Marlins have struggled a bit when it comes to relief pitchers and they are also expected to add one or two good batters to help Luis Arraez and Jorge Soler. The team is expected to make impactful changes before 1st August.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!