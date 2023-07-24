Baseball
  Marlins Trade Deadline Tracker 2023: Latest updates, major moves, and more

Marlins Trade Deadline Tracker 2023: Latest updates, major moves, and more

By Saurin
Modified Jul 24, 2023 09:08 GMT
Miami Marlins trade deadline 2023
Miami Marlins trade deadline 2023

The Miami Marlins have had a decent season so far and as the trade deadline approaches the team is expected to be a buyer. Marlins have struggled a bit when it comes to relief pitchers and they are also expected to add one or two good batters to help Luis Arraez and Jorge Soler. The team is expected to make impactful changes before 1st August.

