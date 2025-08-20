Marlins vs. Cardinals: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 20, 2025

Wednesday will be the final time the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals meet this season.
The Cardinals have a 3-2 lead in the regular season series, having taken the first two games of the current one. In no way will it be a dead rubber to them if they are to stay in the NL Wild Card hunt.
The Cardinals are 63-64 and 5.0 games outside the Wild Card spots cut-off. A five-game losing streak heading into the series has jolted their chances. The Marlins, 59-67, meanwhile, are struggling with form, too, with two wins in their last 11.
Marlins vs. Cardinals Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at loanDepot Park
Money Line: Marlins -125, Cardinals +105
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs
Weather: In domed stadium, not applicable
Marlins vs. Cardinals Game 3: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Marlins
- Graham Pauley: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Kyle Stowers: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Connor Norby: 10 Day IL (Wrist),
- Anthony Bender: 15 Day IL (Tibia),
- Jesus Tinoco: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Braxton Garrett: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Andrew Nardi: 60 Day IL (Back),
- Griffin Conine: 60 Day IL (Arm),
- Max Meyer: 60 Day IL (Hip),
- Ryan Weathers: 60 Day IL (Lat)
Cardinals
- Nolan Arenado: 10 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Brendan Donovan: 10 Day IL (Groin),
- Victor Scott II: 10 Day IL (Ankle),
- John King: 15 Day IL (Oblique),
- Zack Thompson: 60 Day IL (Lat)
Expected Lineups
Marlins
- 2B X. Edwards S
- CF Jakob Marsee L
- C A. Ramirez R
- SS Otto Lopez R
- DH Liam Hicks L
- LF H. Hernandez R
- 1B T. Johnston L
- RF Dane Myers R
- 3B J. Sanoja R
Cardinals
- RF L. Nootbaar L
- DH Ivan Herrera R
- LF A. Burleson L
- 1B W. Contreras R
- SS Masyn Winn R
- 3B Nolan Gorman L
- 2B T. Saggese R
- C Pedro Pages R
- CF N. Church L
Marlins vs. Cardinals Game 3: Expert picks and prediction
Andre Pallante (6-10, 5.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP) of the Cardinals faces off against Sandy Alcantara (6-11, 6.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP) of the Marlins. Both records represent the collective pitching of both teams: the Cardinals' 4.23 ERA is 20th in the MLB, while the Marlins' 4.55 ERA is 24th.
However, Alcantara has sprung surprise good starts, having earned one or less runs in three of his last five starts. Both teams, though, have the 11th-best collective batting average at .250, with the duos of Xavier Edwards and Kyle Stowers for Miami and Alec Burleson and Willson Contreras for St. Louis expected to support their starters.
Prediction: Marlins 6, Cardinals 5
Picks: Marlins ML (-125), Over 8.5 runs