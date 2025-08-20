  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Marlins vs. Cardinals: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 20, 2025

Marlins vs. Cardinals: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 20, 2025

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 20, 2025 08:07 GMT
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins - Source: Imagn
The Cardinals could get to .500 PCT with a win on Wednesday (Source: Imagn)

Wednesday will be the final time the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals meet this season.

Ad

The Cardinals have a 3-2 lead in the regular season series, having taken the first two games of the current one. In no way will it be a dead rubber to them if they are to stay in the NL Wild Card hunt.

The Cardinals are 63-64 and 5.0 games outside the Wild Card spots cut-off. A five-game losing streak heading into the series has jolted their chances. The Marlins, 59-67, meanwhile, are struggling with form, too, with two wins in their last 11.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at loanDepot Park

Money Line: Marlins -125, Cardinals +105

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs

Weather: In domed stadium, not applicable

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game 3: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Marlins

  • Graham Pauley: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
  • Kyle Stowers: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
  • Connor Norby: 10 Day IL (Wrist),
  • Anthony Bender: 15 Day IL (Tibia),
  • Jesus Tinoco: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
  • Braxton Garrett: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Andrew Nardi: 60 Day IL (Back),
  • Griffin Conine: 60 Day IL (Arm),
  • Max Meyer: 60 Day IL (Hip),
  • Ryan Weathers: 60 Day IL (Lat)
Ad

Cardinals

  • Nolan Arenado: 10 Day IL (Shoulder),
  • Brendan Donovan: 10 Day IL (Groin),
  • Victor Scott II: 10 Day IL (Ankle),
  • John King: 15 Day IL (Oblique),
  • Zack Thompson: 60 Day IL (Lat)

Expected Lineups

Marlins

  1. 2B X. Edwards S
  2. CF Jakob Marsee L
  3. C A. Ramirez R
  4. SS Otto Lopez R
  5. DH Liam Hicks L
  6. LF H. Hernandez R
  7. 1B T. Johnston L
  8. RF Dane Myers R
  9. 3B J. Sanoja R

Cardinals

  1. RF L. Nootbaar L
  2. DH Ivan Herrera R
  3. LF A. Burleson L
  4. 1B W. Contreras R
  5. SS Masyn Winn R
  6. 3B Nolan Gorman L
  7. 2B T. Saggese R
  8. C Pedro Pages R
  9. CF N. Church L
Ad

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game 3: Expert picks and prediction

Andre Pallante (6-10, 5.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP) of the Cardinals faces off against Sandy Alcantara (6-11, 6.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP) of the Marlins. Both records represent the collective pitching of both teams: the Cardinals' 4.23 ERA is 20th in the MLB, while the Marlins' 4.55 ERA is 24th.

However, Alcantara has sprung surprise good starts, having earned one or less runs in three of his last five starts. Both teams, though, have the 11th-best collective batting average at .250, with the duos of Xavier Edwards and Kyle Stowers for Miami and Alec Burleson and Willson Contreras for St. Louis expected to support their starters.

Ad

Prediction: Marlins 6, Cardinals 5

Picks: Marlins ML (-125), Over 8.5 runs

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications