Marlins vs. Nationals: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 8, 2025

The Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals face each other for the final time in a four-game series this season. The two teams met last week in Washington. In the nine games between them so far, Miami has edged it 5-4.

The Marlins (66-77, 3rd in NL East) broke out of a five-game losing streak, which included a three-game sweep at the hands of the Nationals, on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies. They are 5-8 in a 17-game streak against NL East opponents.

The Nationals (58-84, 5th in NL East) followed up their three-game win over the Marlins with a series win over the Chicago Cubs this weekend. Their five wins in six games followed an eight-game losing streak.

Marlins vs. Nationals Game 1: Betting odds and weather

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at loanDepot Park

Money Line: Marlins -136, Nationals +115

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs

Weather: In domed stadium, not applicable

Marlins vs. Nationals Game 1: Injuries and lineups

Injuries

Marlins

Connor Norby: 10 Day IL (Quad strain),

Graham Pauley: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Derek Hill: 10 Day IL (Hamstring),

Dane Myers: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Kyle Stowers: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Freddy Tarnok: 15 Day IL (Ankle),

Edward Cabrera: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Ryan Gusto: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),

Janson Junk: 15 Day IL (Arm),

Max Meyer: 60 Day IL (Hip),

Griffin Conine: 60 Day IL (Arm),

Tyler Zuber: 60 Day IL (Lat),

Anthony Bender: 60 Day IL (Tibia),

Ryan Weathers: 60 Day IL (Lat),

Braxton Garrett: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Andrew Nardi: 60 Day IL (Back),

Jesus Tinoco: 60 Day IL (Forearm)

Nationals

MacKenzie Gore: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),

Drew Millas: 60 Day IL (Finger),

Josiah Gray: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Trevor Williams: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

DJ Herz: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Derek Law: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

Keibert Ruiz: 7 Day IL (Concussion)

Expected Lineups

Marlins

2B X. Edwards S CF Jakob Marsee L C A. Ramirez R 1B Liam Hicks L SS Otto Lopez R LF H. Hernandez R RF T. Johnston L DH Eric Wagaman R 3B M. Acosta R

Nationals

DH James Wood L SS CJ Abrams L 1B Josh Bell S LF Daylen Lile L 2B Luis Garcia L RF Dylan Crews R C Riley Adams R CF R. Hassell L 3B Brady House R

Marlins vs. Nationals Game 1: Expert picks and prediction

Cade Cavalli (2-1, 4.85 ERA) will make his sixth start of the season for the Nationals. He went 5.0 innings, earning 2 runs against the same lineup last week. Facing him will be Marlins' Janson Junk (6-2, 4.09 ERA), set to make a return after spending time on the 15-day IL due to elbow problems. He has earned 3 runs in each of his last four starts.

The Nationals have scored 3.8 runs per game in their last 10 starts, less than their 4.2 average, but it is their pitching staff who have a 4.50 ERA, better than the league's lowest average of 5.72 ERA. James Wood and CJ Abrams will be the lineup leaders.

The Marlins pitching staff has a collective 6.70 ERA in the same spell. Otto Lopez homered twice for them on Sunday. Kyle Stowers leads them in all three batting metrics.

Prediction: Marlins 5, Nationals 4

Picks: Marlins ML (-136), Over 8.0 runs

