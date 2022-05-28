"Matt Carpenter has helped the Yankees more in 2 games than Aaron Hicks has all year lmao," "Matt carpenter was the joey gallo that was promised" - New York Yankees fans are loving Matt Carpenter after he hits a home run in his second game with the team

Matt Carpenter is settling in nicely with the New gork Yankees. In order to alleviate the stress of injuries on his lineup, general manager Brian Cashman inked Carpenter to a one-year deal on Thursday. The Yankees were in Tampa Bay to face the Rays when Carpenter signed the deal, so he flew down to meet the team. They threw him into the lineup immediately.

He went 0-2 in his debut, but walked once, got hit by a pitch once, and scored two runs. The 36-year-old isn't looking to take Cashman's money and run. He wants to win.

During tonight's game at Tropicana Field, Carpenter was zoned in. In his second at bat of the game, he swung at a first-pitch fastball and homered to right field. New York Yankees fans loved it. Here are their best Twitter reactions to the moment.

New York Yankees fans are loving Matt Carpenter after he hits a home run in his second game with the team

New York Yankees' Matt Carpenter has the only kind of facial hair allowed by the franchise, a moustache Enter caption

It's best to start with a replay. This user graciously shared footage of Carpenter's cannon to right field.

Ryne Clark @RyneClark_13 Ben Verlander @BenVerlander MATT CARPENTER HOMERS FOR THE NEW YORK YANKEES



This user dove straight into expressing their feelings about Matt Carpenter. The capital letters denote excitement.

Some Yankees fans didn't wait around to compare Carpenter to slumping players like Aaron Hicks. This fan thinks Carpenter is already more valuable than Hicks.

Marco Lopez @marcoalopez32 Matt Carpenter has helped the Yankees more in 2 games than Aaron Hicks has all year lmao Matt Carpenter has helped the Yankees more in 2 games than Aaron Hicks has all year lmao

Forget Aaron Hicks. Joey Gallo makes for a much better scapegoat. This user thinks Carpenter is fulfilling the role Gallo was expected to fill.

Scuderia Turby🏎 @DanielTurbs Matt carpenter was the joey gallo that was promised Matt carpenter was the joey gallo that was promised

This broadcasting company pointed out Carpenter's facial hair. Here's an interesting fact: New York Yankees players are allowed no kind of facial hair, unless its a moustache. Carpenter is taking full advantage.

Fox Sports New Jersey @FoxSportsNJ on one Matt Carpenter That is a FINE mustacheon one Matt Carpenter That is a FINE mustache 👨 on one Matt Carpenter

As this user said, this is not a drill. Matt Carpenter really hit a home run.

DeBry University: We’re Serious About Success! @brymink15 Matt Carpenter hit a homerun this is not a drill I repeat this is not a drill Matt Carpenter hit a homerun this is not a drill I repeat this is not a drill

Pull out the stat sheet. This user pulled out some in-depth statistics significant to Carpenter's first home run on the New York Yankees.

BAN12287 @GoreSlasher1031 Matt #Carpenter ’s 156th career HR is his 1st as a Yankee and 3rd against the Rays. He’s now tied with Lucas Duda, Juan Encarnacion, Ken McMullen, Bob Meusel, and Anthony Rendon for 531st on the career HR list #Yankees Matt #Carpenter’s 156th career HR is his 1st as a Yankee and 3rd against the Rays. He’s now tied with Lucas Duda, Juan Encarnacion, Ken McMullen, Bob Meusel, and Anthony Rendon for 531st on the career HR list #Yankees

That's right. You did just see Matt Carpenter go yard as a Yankee.

Humble @iHumble Did I just see Matt Carpenter went yard for the #Yankees on the ticker? Very cool if so. Rooting for him. Did I just see Matt Carpenter went yard for the #Yankees on the ticker? Very cool if so. Rooting for him.

Even if it's the only home run Carpenter hits as a Yankee, at least, it was a memorable one.

