Max Fried Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery timetable for Atlanta Braves pitcher

Over the past few years, Max Fried has positioned himself as the strongest arm in the Atlanta Braves' rotation. He has been with the team since making his MLB debut in 2017.

Since adopting the role of a full-time starter for his team in 2019, Max Fried has amassed a record of 54-21, and an ERA of 3.02 over approximately 600 innings.

Last season, Fried posted a 2.48 ERA over 185 innings. The fantastic showing placed the California native in Cy Young contention, where he would eventually finish second to Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins, a divisional foe.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After his most recent performance on May 5 against the Baltimore Orioles, the Braves announced that Fried would be heading to the IL with forearm tightness. is IL assignment began on the following day.

The Braves have not issued any sort of official timetable for his return.

"Braves place Max Fried on the IL with forearm strain – Major League Baseball News" - THFC Fan 2022

The 29-year old lefthander has already been on the IL once this season, missing a weeks earlier in the season with hamstring tightness. The Braves have announced that they will be recalling Danny Young from Triple-A Gwinnett to cover for Max Fried. Young is expected to pitch in the team's upcoming series against the Boston Red Sox.

So far this season, Fried has posted a 2.08 ERA and a record of 2-1 over 5 starts, one of which was a scoreless 6 innings against the New York Mets that terminated in a rain delay, gifting Fried a complete game.

"Max Fried complete game shutout + timely hitting = Braves W." - Bally Sports Braves

The Atlanta Braves still enjoy a comfortable 7 game lead atop the NL East standings. With a cumulative ERA of 3.41, the team enjoys the second-lowest earned run average in the NL. However, with fellow starter Kyle Wright also on the IL, Fried's absence may put an increased amount of stress on the corps.

Max Fried needs all the exposure he can get in a critical contract year

After signing a one-year deal worth $13.5 million, Fried knows that the Braves are looking for reasons to offer him the extension that he wants.

While the IL assignment is, thankfully, relatively short, Fried will be as keen as ever to get back out on the mound for his squad. He will want prove that he has what it takes to be a member of the Braves' pitching strategy for years to come.

Poll : 0 votes