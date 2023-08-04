Max Fried Injury Update: Latest health status and recovery period of Atlanta Braves star

Following pitcher Max Fried's start against the Baltimore Orioles on May 5, the Atlanta Braves announced that the 6-foot-4 would be heading to the IL with a left forearm strain.

Due to Fried's dominance on the mound last season, Braves fans immediately knew that the injury would sting. After posting a 2.08 ERA and 1.077 WHIP in 5 starts, Max Fried was assigned to the 60-day IL.

Although Fried represents a key part of his team's rotation, the Braves have not struggled in his absence. Across 561 innings, Braves starters have a 3.99 ERA against, the second best number in the National League.

"#Braves LHP Max Fried just completed a bullpen session. He could return to the Atlanta rotation as soon as Friday." - Grant McAuley

Ever since going 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in the 2020 season,Max Fried has been one of the game's most dominant arms. In 2021, he went 14-7 with an ERA of 3.04. Additionally, his strong, six inning shutout performance against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS paved the way for his team to win their first World Series in 26 years.

Last season, Fried posted an identical record to 2022, however, his 2.48 was the best of his career, and helped him finish with an All-Star nod, a Gold Glove, and a second-place finish in NL Cy Young voting, behind Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins.

On Sunday, Braves fans rejoiced after it was announced by the team that Fried had completed his fourth and final minor league rehab game. In four games between Double-A and Triple-A, the 29-year old has posted a 3.75 ERA alongside a K/9 of 9.8.

Hide your wives. Word on the street is Max Dorian Fried will play baseball for the Atlanta Braves this evening.Hide your wives. pic.twitter.com/v8yaKDMANa

According to Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos, Max Fried will likely be ready to appear in his team's weekend series against the Chicago Cubs, possibly even getting the nod on Friday. With a record of 69-37, the Braves have an eleven game lead in their division, the NL East.

Max Fried return will make the Braves even more dominant

Even in a division as competitive as theirs, the Braves are making winning look easy, and enjoyable. Now, on the precipice of getting one of the best pitchers in the league back in the rotation, the league's other contenders better start paying very close attention to this ball club, before it becomes too late.