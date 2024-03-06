Max Fried Rumors: Dodgers linked with All-Star pitcher for potential move in upcoming free agency, per insider

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to pursue Max Fried when he becomes a free agent following the 2024 season. Fried, who has been one of baseball's top stars in recent years, may fetch a contract that could exceed $195 million.

The 29-year-old left-hander was an All-Star in 2022 and has been a prime player for the Atlanta Braves. Over the past three seasons, Fried has been a three-time Gold Glove winner, a World Series champion and made the All-MLB teams each season. His consistent excellence makes him extremely valuable.

It makes sense that the Dodgers are interested in Fried. With Julio Urías entering free agency, Shohei Ohtani going to rehab after Tommy John surgery and Clayton Kershaw's probable retirement, their rotation will be somewhat unpredictable beyond 2024. To maintain their opportunity to win a title, adding Max Fried to the team would be a wise move.

“The argument for why the Dodgers could be a threat to sign Fried is a simple one: They are loaded, they are incredibly good and they can’t afford to take their foot off the gas with the moves they have made,” Eric Cole of FanSided said.

The Dodgers have spent a lot of money to acquire top players in recent years to stay at the top in MLB, notching five 100-win seasons and three World Series berths since 2017. The Dodgers could trade for Fried, but it seems they will simply pursue him from the open market where they would only have to offer money rather than surrender players.

No matter what happens, all eyes around MLB will be on Fried over the next few months or so as this potential $195 million situation plays out. Elite starters of his caliber rarely hit the open market in their prime years nowadays.

Max Fried’s secret mantra to his strong performance

While winning a World Series ring and becoming an ace, Max Fried has followed a mantra since his childhood.

"Every opportunity that you get to take the mound," Fried said, "make the most of it and leave everything out there."

This simple phrase means giving 100% effort on every pitch, not holding anything back. Fried competes every time he takes the mound with an incredible amount of energy and desire, living up to the phrase. Through sheer hard work and a relentless mentality, he transformed himself into an All-Star (in 2022).

