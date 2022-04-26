Max Scherzer dazzles from the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals, registers seven shutout innings as New York Mets continue to surge in NL East

When the New York Mets acquired Max Scherzer this past off-season, they broke the record for the largest signing in MLB history. Since then, it has been up to the former Cy Young Award winner to live up to his massive contract. The $43 million per year man seems to be doing just that.

Scherzer made his fourth start of the 2022 MLB season and did not fail to impress. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen made a gamble signing some big names and not being afraid to splash the cash. So far, it seems to be paying off as the Mets sit comfortably atop the National League East.

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer stymies the St. Louis Cardinals, earns fourth win of the season

The New York Mets and Max Scherzer took on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Field in St. Louis on Monday evening. Unfortunately for the Cardinals faithful, the red-hot Scherzer was on the mound, and he was taking no prisoners.

The game remained scoreless until late. Max Scherzer was throwing some heat. The 37-year-old struck out 10 Cardinals hitters and allowed only two hits through seven innings pitched.

NY Daily News Sports @NYDNSports Max Scherzer dominated the Cardinals for seven shutout innings, but left in a tie game. Then things got crazy. trib.al/PcTMyQ8 Max Scherzer dominated the Cardinals for seven shutout innings, but left in a tie game. Then things got crazy. trib.al/PcTMyQ8

"Max Scherzer dominated the Cardinals for seven shutout innings, but left in a tie game. Then things got crazy." - @ NY Daily Sports News

After 101 pitches in a scoreless ballgame, Scherzer retired with the shutout intact. It wasn't until the top of the ninth, with the Mets down by two, that Mark Canha drove in the first run.

Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 @Sports_24x7_

#Mets 0 Strike out #10 of the night for Max Scherzer is Edmundo Sosa to end the inning #Cardinals 0 T8 Strike out #10 of the night for Max Scherzer is Edmundo Sosa to end the inning#Mets 0 #Cardinals 0 T8 https://t.co/HbRQwz4Q3N

"Strike out #10 of the night for Max Scherzer is Edmundo Sosa to end the inning" - @ Sports 24/7

The New York Mets did not look back. They scored their first run thanks to an error by Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. Pinch hitter Dominic Smith drove in the go-ahead run. By the time Brandon Nimmo blasted a two-run shot, putting the Mets up by a score of 5-2, the game was all but over.

Scherzer is now 3-0 in four starts, with an ERA of 1.80. Although he did not get credit for the win, his ERA is now .18 points better than it was at the end of last season.

The New York Mets will play a few more games with the Cards to wrap up the series. The team now has a record of 13-5, making them the best team in the hotly contested NL East.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt